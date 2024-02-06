Out of the past: Feb. 15

1946

Frieda Rieck, director of music in the Cape Girardeau public school, has been appointed a member of the music department at State College by the Board of Regents; the appointment, on a full-time basis, becomes effective with the beginning of the spring term March 4; Rieck will take over a portion of the work of Wilhelmina Vie, who will go on limited service at the start of the term under the college retirement plan.

Pupils of St. Mary's School in special assembly tender Monsignor Henry F. Schuermann, retiring pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church and dean of the Cape Girardeau Deanery, a farewell, given in music and rhyme, in testimonial to his accomplishments as a parish and community leader; around 500 persons crowd into the school hall for the tribute.

1921

The building at the corner of Spanish and Independence streets, formerly the garage and salesroom of Minton-Thompson Motor Co., is now the property of Albert Loffa of Illmo; Loffa secured an interest in the building as a creditor of the company, holding a second mortgage on the property, for the sum of $100; he later assumed all the encumbrances on the building, amount to $13,000, and was given the sole ownership to the property; Fred A. Groves, Ford automobile agent, is using the main floor of the building as a storage room for automobiles.

A little red Ford racer, the property of Louis Boatright of Fredericktown, Missouri, stolen from the curb at the end of the 500 block of South Middle Street last night, is recovered shortly before noon by Policeman Curtis Childs; the thief, in his race to elude the owner and officers, tried to drive through an unused street in the far south end of the city and steered the car into a mud hole, from which he couldn't escape; he abandoned the auto.

-- Sharon K. Sanders