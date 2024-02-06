Out of the past: Feb. 14

1999

The Rev. Jim Lyons is the new pastor of Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville; his wife, Louella, is pastor at Sedgewickville and Crossroads United Methodist churches; the Lyons were co-pastors of Methodist churches in Willow Springs, while attending seminary.

Chief Rick Hetzel and Capt. Steve Strong of the Cape Girardeau Police Department will testify Tuesday before committees from both houses of the Missouri General Assembly about the city’s continuing battle with Chances Sports Bar; despite the city’s denying the establishment a municipal liquor license last February, the business opened in March with a state license in hand that allows it to sell liquor by the drink; Hetzel and Strong say it is a loophole in the state’s liquor license laws that allows businesses to bypass local control of liquor sales.

1974

Jackson Police Chief David M. Gellatly was presented the Peace Officer of the Year Award and a $50 U.S. Savings Bond by the Breakfast and Evening Exchange clubs at a dinner last night honoring area representatives of the criminal justice system; Gellatly became Jackson’s first full-time police chief in August 1971, having served as police chief in Lenexa, Kansas.

Cape Girardeau County Collector Harold D. Kuehle announces he has filed for reelection to his third term; Kuehle, of Cape Girardeau, was county public administrator prior to his election as collector in 1966; he was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Missouri secretary of state in the 1972 general election.