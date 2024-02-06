Out of the past: Feb. 14

1948

The tag end of a raging blizzard which struck farther north in Missouri hit Cape Girardeau early last evening, freezing an earlier rainfall to streets and sidewalks and then covering it with more than an inch of snow to make driving and walking hazardous; combating the slick pavement, workers with Cape Transit Co. give a heavy application of cinders to Broadway hill, the intersection of Independence and Lorimier streets and to Johnson Street in Red Star Addition; city workers also spread cinders.

The State Highway Department, through action in Common Pleas Court yesterday, condemned land belonging to a number of property owners as right-of-way for the relocation of Highway 74 from the vicinity of the Shady Grove establishment to a point near Hamilton-Wilson Road on Highway 61; Judge J. Henry Caruthers appointed three commissioners -- Robert W. Cunningham, A.W. Zimmer and Ben Vinyard -- to assess whatever damages may be incurred to the property and to consider any benefits to be derived by owners from construction of the new route.

1923

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Citizens Bank of Sikeston closed its doors yesterday at noon in order to have state examiners make a careful audit of its books, it having been discovered that a shortage probably exists; an officer of the bank stated that accounts showed a deposit of $50,000 in a St. Louis bank; when it was discovered there was no money in this account, and evidence pointed to the fact that an employee of the Sikeston bank had diverted this money, it was decided by the board to close the bank at once in order to properly straightened out the matter.

Al Huhn, 40, an employee of the International Shoe factory, is in serious condition as a result of burns sustained last night while attempting to take an electric light bulb out of a socket in the basement of his home at 604 N. Sprigg St.; he sustained severe burns on his left hand and both feet; the shock to his nervous system was severe, and his condition is serious, his physician says.

