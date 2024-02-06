Out of the past: Feb. 14

1994

A building permit has been issued for the addition of eight loft apartments in the former Montgomery Ward building in downtown Cape Girardeau; Don Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, owner of the building, announced earlier that the apartments would be added on the second floor of the building, with five of them providing river views.

Whether Notre Dame High School expands or a new facility is built, the high school will remain strictly Catholic, says Bishop John J. Leibrecht; the bishop, here to celebrate Mass with students from Notre Dame, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Mary's schools, says some change for the school is on the way, probably within two years.

1969

The 150-member cast of the musical "Up With People" delivers its first of three shows in the evening at Cape Girardeau Central High School auditorium; 50 members of the cast are staying on the State College campus during the show's run here, while the other 130 young people will bunk in homes throughout the community.

The move from Florsheim Shoe Co.'s old plant on North Main Street to its new facility on Highway 74 begins in the morning.