Out of the past: Feb. 13

1994

The 1994 Missions Convention begins today and will continue through Wednesday at First Assembly of God Church; the church displays colorful decorations and international flags promoting foreign and home missions.

While Lady Luck and Boyd Gaming try to convince city officials theirs is the best choice for a riverboat gambling operation in Cape Girardeau, some have raised safety concerns with both proposals; Woody Rushing of Cape Girardeau, whose river career spanned nearly six decades, says he doubts the Army Corps of Engineers will approve either riverboat docking site.

1969

State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr. of Cape Girardeau is one of several signers of a proposed House joint resolution that, if approved by voters, would permit Missouri cities of more than 10,000 population to adopt home-rule charters.

In recognition of the life-work of the late Robert W. Erlbacher, who, with his wife, donated the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, it has been decided to devote one room in the house to river memorabilia.