Out of the past: Feb. 13

The 1994 Missions Convention begins today and will continue through Wednesday at First Assembly of God Church; the church displays colorful decorations and international flags promoting foreign and home missions.
While Lady Luck and Boyd Gaming try to convince city officials theirs is the best choice for a riverboat gambling operation in Cape Girardeau, some have raised safety concerns with both proposals; Woody Rushing of Cape Girardeau, whose river career spanned nearly six decades, says he doubts the Army Corps of Engineers will approve either riverboat docking site.
State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr. of Cape Girardeau is one of several signers of a proposed House joint resolution that, if approved by voters, would permit Missouri cities of more than 10,000 population to adopt home-rule charters.
In recognition of the life-work of the late Robert W. Erlbacher, who, with his wife, donated the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, it has been decided to devote one room in the house to river memorabilia.
Plans for a public session of prayer, to be held simultaneously with the declaration of peace, are being made by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance; the alliance has authorized its officers to call the members of the churches in the Alliance together for prayer and praise the day peace is declared; the meeting will be held at First Baptist Church.
Twelve Harris Field flight instructors have taken positions with the American Export Co., a trans-oceanic firm, and will report for duty around March 1 at La Guardia Field, New York City; they will be taken for the duration into the Naval Reserve and will work at the New York port, helping with the Navy's big PBY flying boats; following the close of the war, they will be employed by the firm.
The body of Clara H. Doogan Gray, widow of the late Capt. Edmond Gray, is shipped through Cape Girardeau to Grays Point, in Scott County, where it will be laid to rest, probably Saturday, in the old family burying grounds; she died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Clara H. Van Etten, in St. Louis yesterday at the age of 83 years.
The Metropolitan Restaurant at the corner of Main Street and Broadway is arranging to double its capacity because of its enormous business; the popular cafe is always crowded, as it is known for good cookery and courteous service; the room adjoining the restaurant to the east has been secured, and the wall between will be removed to enlarge the dining area.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
