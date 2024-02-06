Out of the past: Feb. 12

1998

Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission last night rejected a proposal for a halfway house at Gibson Recovery Center Inc.; the commission voted 6-3 to turn down the Gibson Center's request for a special-use permit and zoning change to allow operation of a halfway house program to serve inmates from the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole; some members cited opposition by parents and staff at a neighboring school for severely handicapped children as the reason for their votes against the halfway house.

Wetlands on the planned site of a vocational-technical school won't prevent the Cape Girardeau School District from building the school, superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent says; the site is west of the intersection of Kingshighway and Southern Expressway along a gravel section of Silver Springs Road; a wooded portion of the tract has been declared wetlands by the Army Corps of Engineers; it is unclear where or how large the area is.

1973

The Missouri Park Board has discontinued park user fees and decided to finance capital improvements at state parks with federal revenue-sharing funds instead; the user fees, which had been collected since Jan. 1, were stopped Thursday.

With a new confidence that their war-prisoner son will be returned home and in fairly good condition, Mr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis of Cape Girardeau are anxiously awaiting the next list of POWs to be released by North Vietnam; Lt. Cmdr. Earl Gardner Lewis Jr., a Navy flier captured by the enemy in 1967, wasn't among the POWs released today.