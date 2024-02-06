Out of the past: Feb. 12

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- While 30 federal agents began investigating a fire that destroyed the Mississippi County Courthouse, the Mississippi County Commission yesterday reached an agreement to set up shop in a nearby office building; it will take the various county offices about a week to move into 10 offices at 801 E. Marshall, says Presiding Commissioner Jim Blumenberg.

Southeast Missouri State University students and faculty get a lesson in the frustrations of poverty from Missouri University Extension and the Reform Organization for Welfare; Dr. Dale Nitzschke, university president, joins human-environmental-studies students and others at the University Center in a roll-playing simulation to learn about problems facing poverty-stricken people in Missouri.

1972

Three new businesses opened in Cape Girardeau this week: Johnson Equipment, a franchised J.I. Case dealer, at 2351 Rust Ave.; Dick Coates Office Machines Sales and Service, 1 N. Spanish St., and Burger King at Broadway and Kingshighway.

Mr. and Mrs. Lee Eaker, who have owned and operated the Pla-Mor Recreation Center, 826 Broadway, for 21 years, have sold the business to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Freeman; Freemans own the building and operate Wayne's Grill, a restaurant in the same structure.