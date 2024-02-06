Out of the past: Feb. 12

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- While 30 federal agents began investigating a fire that destroyed the Mississippi County Courthouse, the Mississippi County Commission yesterday reached an agreement to set up shop in a nearby office building; it will take the various county offices about a week to move into 10 offices at 801 E. Marshall, says Presiding Commissioner Jim Blumenberg.
Southeast Missouri State University students and faculty get a lesson in the frustrations of poverty from Missouri University Extension and the Reform Organization for Welfare; Dr. Dale Nitzschke, university president, joins human-environmental-studies students and others at the University Center in a roll-playing simulation to learn about problems facing poverty-stricken people in Missouri.
Three new businesses opened in Cape Girardeau this week: Johnson Equipment, a franchised J.I. Case dealer, at 2351 Rust Ave.; Dick Coates Office Machines Sales and Service, 1 N. Spanish St., and Burger King at Broadway and Kingshighway.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Eaker, who have owned and operated the Pla-Mor Recreation Center, 826 Broadway, for 21 years, have sold the business to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Freeman; Freemans own the building and operate Wayne's Grill, a restaurant in the same structure.
Luck and motor scooters are running contrary to the good fortune of Earl Winder, 16, of Cape Girardeau; Earl was hurt again yesterday, when the scooter on which he and another boy, David Patterson, were riding collided with an automobile in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street; Winder sustained a bruised left leg; he recently got out of the hospital, after being badly hurt on Jan. 7, when the scooter he was driving on Broadway at Caruthers Avenue had a wreck with a motor bus.
Gene Huckstep, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Huckstep of Cape Girardeau, who is stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, was severely burned on the left side of the face and near his eye Monday, when a battery which was being charged at the truck pool there exploded; an operation was performed Monday night, and Army official report his eye would be saved and his face would be unscarred.
The Rev. J.S. Woods, evangelist, concludes a two-week revival at St. James A.M.E. Church in the evening; his final sermon is on "The Second Coming of Christ and the End of the World"; large crowds have been attending the services at the North Street church, and many conversions have been made.
A meeting of the representative residents of Jackson has been called for Thursday night to hear the report of a committee investigating the proposition of International Shoe Co. to enlarge the factory there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
