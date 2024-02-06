Out of the past: Feb. 12

1994

Cape Girardeau anthropologist Scott Grantham has seen his share of graves in recent months; from last August through January, Grantham was involved in moving the skeletal remains from some 2,500 graves in an abandoned, predominately black St. Louis cemetery to make way for completion of the MetroLink route to Lambert Airport.

PUXICO, Mo. -- Fire destroyed a furniture store here yesterday, but several other downtown buildings were spared thanks to a two-foot thick fire wall and the combined efforts of eight fire departments; the S&J Variety and Furniture Store was destroyed, but firefighters were successful in containing the blaze to the nearly century-old store.

1969

Plans for renovation of the exterior of the Arena Building are announced by A.C. Brase, chairman of the Arena Improvement Committee; included in the project will be the painting of the building, planting of new shrubbery, placement of more modern lights and erection of a sign reading "Arena."

City Councilman Hoard C. Tooke files as the first candidate for one of two seats on the council to be filled at the April 1 election; he files for the one-year unexpired term of former councilman A. Robert Pierce Jr., now a state representative.