Out of the past: Feb. 11

Dr. James Bollinger is practicing in solitary splendor in Saint Francis Medical Center's new Healing Arts Center; Bollinger moved his family dentistry practice into the medical office building Monday and is the first tenant; about 80% of the 98,000-square-foot, $12-million center initially will be occupied, says James Sexton, hospital president and chief executive officer.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County Memorial Hospital's board of directors voted Monday night to make the hospital a private institution; Bill Wingerter, chairman of the board, directed hospital administrator Ralph Paulding to proceed with making the hospital private; before the public, not-for-profit hospital can make the transition, the Perry County Commission must approve the change.
Mission Sunday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church emphasizes an awareness of the church's mission to American Indians; Don Johnson, a member of the Mekah tribe of the Pacific Northwest, is the guest speaker in the morning, telling of his personal experiences and work in the missionary field; Johnson is a senior at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and spent his vicarage last year with the northern Cheyenne on a reservation near Forsythe, Montana.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- On the stroke of midnight Saturday, Illinois State Police and Alexander County officers raided the Colony Club here and arrested 14 persons as the result of the sales of alcoholic beverages to minors; the manager and five waitresses were charged with selling intoxicating drinks to minors, while eight juveniles were charged with possession of alcoholic beverages.
A Southeast Missouri Bus Lines bus, en route from St. Louis to East Prairie, Missouri, skids on an icy stretch of pavement and crashes off Highway 61, a mile south of Mehlville, Missouri, in the evening; 15 persons are injured as the bus careens through the plate-glass display window of a lumber company; the bus comes to a halt halfway in the building, knocking down a portion of the wall in its plunge.
Ash Wednesday services initiate the Lenten season in Cape Girardeau churches; blessed ashes are distributed at all Masses at St. Vincent's and St. Mary's Catholic churches.
Work began last week on the interior decorations of Christ Episcopal Church; the first task is the cleaning of the white color from the ceiling and its restoration to as near the original wood color as possible; early this week, considerable repairs will be made to the plastering; the work is being done by the guild of the church.
William R. Beard, 86, a Confederate veteran of the Civil War and a resident of Cape Girardeau for nearly 40 years, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. C.A. Norvell, 511a Themis St., yesterday evening; coming here after the war, Beard worked as a lumberman and, later, as a carpenter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
