Out of the past: Feb. 11

1998

Dr. James Bollinger is practicing in solitary splendor in Saint Francis Medical Center's new Healing Arts Center; Bollinger moved his family dentistry practice into the medical office building Monday and is the first tenant; about 80% of the 98,000-square-foot, $12-million center initially will be occupied, says James Sexton, hospital president and chief executive officer.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County Memorial Hospital's board of directors voted Monday night to make the hospital a private institution; Bill Wingerter, chairman of the board, directed hospital administrator Ralph Paulding to proceed with making the hospital private; before the public, not-for-profit hospital can make the transition, the Perry County Commission must approve the change.

1973

Mission Sunday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church emphasizes an awareness of the church's mission to American Indians; Don Johnson, a member of the Mekah tribe of the Pacific Northwest, is the guest speaker in the morning, telling of his personal experiences and work in the missionary field; Johnson is a senior at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and spent his vicarage last year with the northern Cheyenne on a reservation near Forsythe, Montana.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- On the stroke of midnight Saturday, Illinois State Police and Alexander County officers raided the Colony Club here and arrested 14 persons as the result of the sales of alcoholic beverages to minors; the manager and five waitresses were charged with selling intoxicating drinks to minors, while eight juveniles were charged with possession of alcoholic beverages.