Out of the past: Feb. 11

A national community service program -- President Bill Clinton's vision of a domestic Peace Corps -- is taking shape locally through the efforts of Southeast Missouri State University officials and other civic leaders; workers will receive $7,400 a year in wages plus health insurance; for each year of service, the government will give a worker $4,725 to attend college at a post-secondary vocational school.
Clifford L. Dochterman, president in 1992-1993 of Rotary International, was the keynote speaker at both a luncheon and dinner yesterday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; he spoke about Rotary's commitment to service at home and in other countries.
A request for right of way through the new public school property at Bertling and North Sprigg streets for improvement and extension of North Sprigg to Melody Lane was discussed and tabled by the school board last night; in formal action, the board voted to authorize the administration and architect, Thomas E. Phillips, to proceed with the topographical study of the property as soon as possible.
A county delegation goes to Jefferson City in an effort to head off a blanket tax assessment increase, but is told by the Tax Commission a blanket hike was never intended; the commission does admonish officials to raise the assessment ratio this year to at least 25 percent of market value.
One candidate for commission formally files his petition and another starts circulation of a petition to give a breath of life to the simmering city political situation in Cape Girardeau; L.H. Butler starts circulating a petition, while J. Frank Lawrence files his.
Class 44-F will leave Harris Field tomorrow for a southern basic flying school; this will leave only one class, 44-G, at the field, the last that will be trained there.
C.B. Carlyle, a resident of Gary, Indiana, was held up and robbed of $200 and a $50 gold watch in front of the old mill building on the levee last night; two young men, both tall and slender, conducted the armed holdup; they left Carlyle bound and gaged between boxcars, so he wouldn't be found immediately.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library is making arrangements to move within the next two weeks to the west end room on the first floor of the Elks Building on Themis Street; while no new books were added to the library last year, it is hoped it will be re-stocked using funds received from the Community Chest.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
