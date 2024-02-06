Out of the past: Feb. 11

1994

A national community service program -- President Bill Clinton's vision of a domestic Peace Corps -- is taking shape locally through the efforts of Southeast Missouri State University officials and other civic leaders; workers will receive $7,400 a year in wages plus health insurance; for each year of service, the government will give a worker $4,725 to attend college at a post-secondary vocational school.

Clifford L. Dochterman, president in 1992-1993 of Rotary International, was the keynote speaker at both a luncheon and dinner yesterday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; he spoke about Rotary's commitment to service at home and in other countries.

1969

A request for right of way through the new public school property at Bertling and North Sprigg streets for improvement and extension of North Sprigg to Melody Lane was discussed and tabled by the school board last night; in formal action, the board voted to authorize the administration and architect, Thomas E. Phillips, to proceed with the topographical study of the property as soon as possible.

A county delegation goes to Jefferson City in an effort to head off a blanket tax assessment increase, but is told by the Tax Commission a blanket hike was never intended; the commission does admonish officials to raise the assessment ratio this year to at least 25 percent of market value.