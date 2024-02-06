Out of the past: Feb. 10

1996

The closing of Eagle Snacks Inc. will have far-reaching effects, including the operation of Eagle I in Cape Girardeau; Eagle Snacks, headquartered at St. Louis, was founded as a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch Co. Inc. in 1979, and was the No. 2 snack-food producer in the U.S.; although annual revenues topped $350 million, the company was losing money, according to Anheuser-Busch, which announced Wednesday it will get out of the snack business; Eagle I, which distributes Eagle Snacks from Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee, and south to New Orleans, Louisiana, will maintain distribution until March 15.

The trials of seven defendants involving a Cape Girardeau strip-tease bar will be moved to Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; James Foley, Macon County associate circuit judge, moved the cases involving three dancers, a waitress, a doorman, a disc jockey and the manager of Regina's House of Dolls out of Cape Girardeau County because of widespread publicity.

1971

Missouri Department of Conservation officials are investigating the cause of death of thousands of fish yesterday and today in a lake on the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. property east of South Sprigg Street Road; the lake, formed by excavation for clay used in years past by the company in its cement-making process, is around 40 acres in area and adjoins a lake where employees and their guests fish; no fish kill has been found in this latter lake.

Robert G. Brady, judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals, is guest speaker at the National Crime Prevention Week banquet held in honor of lawmen by the Evening Exchange Club of Cape Girardeau; a highlight of the evening is presentation of the Peace Officer of the Year Award to Sgt. Robert F. Ross, a nine-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.