Out of the past: Feb. 10

The closing of Eagle Snacks Inc. will have far-reaching effects, including the operation of Eagle I in Cape Girardeau; Eagle Snacks, headquartered at St. Louis, was founded as a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch Co. Inc. in 1979, and was the No. 2 snack-food producer in the U.S.; although annual revenues topped $350 million, the company was losing money, according to Anheuser-Busch, which announced Wednesday it will get out of the snack business; Eagle I, which distributes Eagle Snacks from Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee, and south to New Orleans, Louisiana, will maintain distribution until March 15.
The trials of seven defendants involving a Cape Girardeau strip-tease bar will be moved to Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; James Foley, Macon County associate circuit judge, moved the cases involving three dancers, a waitress, a doorman, a disc jockey and the manager of Regina's House of Dolls out of Cape Girardeau County because of widespread publicity.
Missouri Department of Conservation officials are investigating the cause of death of thousands of fish yesterday and today in a lake on the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. property east of South Sprigg Street Road; the lake, formed by excavation for clay used in years past by the company in its cement-making process, is around 40 acres in area and adjoins a lake where employees and their guests fish; no fish kill has been found in this latter lake.
Robert G. Brady, judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals, is guest speaker at the National Crime Prevention Week banquet held in honor of lawmen by the Evening Exchange Club of Cape Girardeau; a highlight of the evening is presentation of the Peace Officer of the Year Award to Sgt. Robert F. Ross, a nine-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The Rev. William Otten, who served for 11 years as a missionary in Brazil, is the guest speaker in the morning at Egypt Mills Lutheran Church; Otten is a brother-in-law of the Rev. Theodore C. Predoehl, pastor of the church.
At a board meeting last week, plans for a new parsonage for the Church of the Nazarene were ordered prepared; the new structure will be built at South Park Avenue and William Street; plans call for a nine-room structure, including a study and guest quarters, a basement recreation room and two-car garage.
County prosecuting attorney Frank Hines declares he won't ask for a salary greater than that paid his predecessor -- $2,500 a year -- although the law provides twice that amount might be claimed by him; under the law of 1919, it is provided the salary of a prosecuting attorney shall be governed by the number voting at the last election at which he ascends to office; with women voting at the last election, the number of votes in the county greatly increased.
In one of the most important real estate transactions of recent date, Charles W. Stehr, Haarig merchant, sold the property at 112 S. Sprigg St., now the family home, to Jacob Busch, a farmer living on Jackson Road, for $6,000; it is said Stehr will build in the near future.
-- Sharon K. Sanders