Out of the past: Feb. 1

1998

The congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary; special services and a banquet will be held Feb. 8; Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, as it was originally called, is the result of work among the Joint Lutheran Council of Cape Girardeau, Trinity, St. Andrew and Hanover Lutheran churches.

Not even the threat of a groundhog seeing his shadow and announcing six more weeks of winter could quell the springlike enthusiasm of those who venture outside on the first day of February to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather; with highs reaching the upper 50s and no precipitation on the horizon, area residents crowd parks, golf courses and car washes for the opportunity to enjoy the weather.

1973

Southeast Missouri State University announces plans for a series of lectures over the next four years in connection with the nationwide observance of the bicentennial of the American Revolution; Dr. Don Higginbotham, a former Malden, Missouri, resident, who is a recognized scholar on the revolution, will speak on the campus Feb. 8 as part of the university's Artist Lecture Series; Higginbotham is a University of North Carolina history professor.

Two Cape Girardeau police officers have resigned and six new officers have been hired, says Chief Irvin E. Beard; resigning are Patrolmen Michael Huey and John Brown; the new hires are Gary L. Wren, Kenneth L. Grayum, William B. McHughs, Carl L. Eakins, Ricky J. Little and Robert E. McCoy Jr.