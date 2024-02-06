Out of the past: Feb. 1

The congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary; special services and a banquet will be held Feb. 8; Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, as it was originally called, is the result of work among the Joint Lutheran Council of Cape Girardeau, Trinity, St. Andrew and Hanover Lutheran churches.
Not even the threat of a groundhog seeing his shadow and announcing six more weeks of winter could quell the springlike enthusiasm of those who venture outside on the first day of February to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather; with highs reaching the upper 50s and no precipitation on the horizon, area residents crowd parks, golf courses and car washes for the opportunity to enjoy the weather.
Southeast Missouri State University announces plans for a series of lectures over the next four years in connection with the nationwide observance of the bicentennial of the American Revolution; Dr. Don Higginbotham, a former Malden, Missouri, resident, who is a recognized scholar on the revolution, will speak on the campus Feb. 8 as part of the university's Artist Lecture Series; Higginbotham is a University of North Carolina history professor.
Two Cape Girardeau police officers have resigned and six new officers have been hired, says Chief Irvin E. Beard; resigning are Patrolmen Michael Huey and John Brown; the new hires are Gary L. Wren, Kenneth L. Grayum, William B. McHughs, Carl L. Eakins, Ricky J. Little and Robert E. McCoy Jr.
Climaxing Youth Week at Church of the Nazarene, special services are held; at the morning worship service, the pastor, the Rev. C.E. Fleshman, speaks on the subject "Your Life, Make the Most of It," and the teen-age choir performs under the direction of Eugene Cantrell; a youth rally is held in the evening.
Speaking at a meeting of the Sunday Knighters in the evening at the Presbyterian Church, Saad Jaber, son of the prime minister of Iraq, says he believes the people of his country don't trust any foreign countries, especially Great Britain; he says the United States lost favor with the people of Iraq when this country favored the United Nations division of Palestine.
Mrs. B.F. Johnson was re-elected president of the local United Daughters of the Confederacy at a meeting held Monday afternoon at the home of Mrs. R.B. Oliver, 740 North St.; others elected were corresponding secretary, Annie Hutson; recording secretary, Mrs. Alfred Schrader; treasurer, Mrs. Ed Lilly; registrar, Mrs. W.H. Harvey; recorder of crosses, Mrs. Frank Burrough, and historian, Mattie Waters.
Lenore Rafferty, who has completed a college course in library science, accepts the position of assistant librarian at the Cape Girardeau Public Library; Cora Masters, former assistant librarian, expects to leave some time next month for California.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
