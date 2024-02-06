Out of the past: Feb. 1

Bill Hopkins, women's gymnastics coach at Southeast Missouri State University, has filed for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; he is the fifth candidate to file for two seats on the school board.
Dredging and fill work on an 80-foot scour hole is underway along a breached Mississippi River levee in Alexander County near Miller City, Illinois; meanwhile, work on a 1,000-yard-wide, 50-foot deep scour hole has been completed in Perry County, Missouri, where levee work has been underway since November.
All courses offered by the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School are now approved for GI benefits under the veterans' education program; included are the vocational-technical courses offered for credit by Central High School and several adult and post high school classes available in the adult education program.
Cape Girardeau voters will be asked to approve a bond issue at the regular April 1 city election, either for a new library or for a larger package capital improvements program, which will include the library proposition; the City Council will decide Wednesday night which of the two alternatives to follow.
In the first report of complete war bond sales in Cape Girardeau County in the Fourth War Loan campaign, purchases totaling $967,246.75 are announced; the county quota is $1,052,000.
Cape Girardeau civic leaders turn their attention to the necessity of securing the site of Harris Field to guarantee the community and immediate area adequate post-war airport facilities; following the weekend announcement that the Army Air Forces would vacate the field in March, interest in the future of the field developed immediately.
Fred Groves and two assistants have been spending the week at a Fordson tractor instruction school in Kansas City, Missouri, studying how to operate the wonderful tractors and the many kinds of implements that can be used with them.
The men of the Frisco shops present F.J. Crosnoe, a clerk employed there, with a fine meerschaum pipe as a token of the many kindnesses he has shown them; Crosnoe will leave here tomorrow for Chaffee, Missouri, to take a position in the offices there; he resigned here in order to give Brown McGaugh, who was called into military service several months ago, his old position back.
Sharon K. Sanders
