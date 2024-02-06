Out of the past: Feb. 1

1994

Bill Hopkins, women's gymnastics coach at Southeast Missouri State University, has filed for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; he is the fifth candidate to file for two seats on the school board.

Dredging and fill work on an 80-foot scour hole is underway along a breached Mississippi River levee in Alexander County near Miller City, Illinois; meanwhile, work on a 1,000-yard-wide, 50-foot deep scour hole has been completed in Perry County, Missouri, where levee work has been underway since November.

1969

All courses offered by the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School are now approved for GI benefits under the veterans' education program; included are the vocational-technical courses offered for credit by Central High School and several adult and post high school classes available in the adult education program.

Cape Girardeau voters will be asked to approve a bond issue at the regular April 1 city election, either for a new library or for a larger package capital improvements program, which will include the library proposition; the City Council will decide Wednesday night which of the two alternatives to follow.