Out of the past: Dec. 9

1996

A man waiting for services to begin yesterday at First Presbyterian Church found signs of arson at the Common Pleas Courthouse, next door to the church; according to a police spokesman, the church member found a gasoline can by an outside electrical box; gasoline had apparently been dumped on the box and set on fire.

Not quite two months after being assured their Interstate 55 interchange was on the way, Oak Ridge residents may be in for another disappointment; meeting Thursday in Kansas City, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission decided to commit to road and bridge projects through 1999, but to scrap the rest of a 15-year plan created in 1992 because of a funding shortfall; both Oak Ridge and Jackson had Interstate 55 interchanges on the 15-year plan.

1971

Clarence Lee Shirrell, vice president of Cape Ready Mix, has been elected by the board of directors to serve a second term as president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; Shirrell was president in 1963 and becomes the third man to head the organization twice; the others are Ray W. Call and A.C. Brase.

Two telephones manned by State College student volunteers for four hours each night make up "Rap Line," a new listening service which provides a sympathetic ear to callers with problems; the service is geared toward high school and college students.