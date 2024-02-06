Out of the past: Dec. 9

1993

Michael Heston has been appointed the new part-time coordinator for the Court Appointed Special Advocates; CASA provides trained community volunteers to act in the best interest of children who come into the court system, primarily as a result of abuse or neglect.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Chaffee Board of Education has approved a resolution to enter into a lease-purchase agreement to build a 14,051-square-foot addition onto the east end of the high school.

1968

A bright, crisp Saturday afternoon brought out the shoppers to Cape Girardeau's business districts; some store managers describe Saturday as the best day ever for this time of year; one manager in the Town Plaza says his store was swamped from the time it opened until it closed, but the buying was actually lighter than last year at this time.

The Rev. George W. Westlake Jr., pastor of First Assembly of God Church, speaking to a joint meeting of the Breakfast and Evening Optimist clubs, announces plans for a home and training center for wayward boys to be located on a 250-acre tract north of Cape Girardeau; it will be part of the Mid-America Team Challenge Training Center.