Out of the past: Dec. 9

Michael Heston has been appointed the new part-time coordinator for the Court Appointed Special Advocates; CASA provides trained community volunteers to act in the best interest of children who come into the court system, primarily as a result of abuse or neglect.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Chaffee Board of Education has approved a resolution to enter into a lease-purchase agreement to build a 14,051-square-foot addition onto the east end of the high school.
A bright, crisp Saturday afternoon brought out the shoppers to Cape Girardeau's business districts; some store managers describe Saturday as the best day ever for this time of year; one manager in the Town Plaza says his store was swamped from the time it opened until it closed, but the buying was actually lighter than last year at this time.
The Rev. George W. Westlake Jr., pastor of First Assembly of God Church, speaking to a joint meeting of the Breakfast and Evening Optimist clubs, announces plans for a home and training center for wayward boys to be located on a 250-acre tract north of Cape Girardeau; it will be part of the Mid-America Team Challenge Training Center.
Ninety-seven fathers will be included in the next draft contingent leaving Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces; there will be 110 men in the group to leave Dec. 21.
Buying the animals for use by the British army, Alex Norris of National Stockyards, Illinois, purchases 32 pack mules here from Joyce Emerson of Morley, Missouri; the animals, which range in age from 4 to 8 years old and weigh about 900 pounds each, will be trucked to East St. Louis, Illinois, tomorrow by Tillman W. Anderson of Cape Girardeau; they will soon be shipped overseas for use by the armed forces.
A Haarig businessman, whose place was ordered closed in an attempt to keep the influenza epidemic from spreading, says the mayor's proclamation is just a "scrap of paper" to the saloon men in Haarig; instead of obeying the order regulating the number of persons to 12 to congregate in a place at one time, he reports the saloon proprietors ignore it, with two saloons each having 30 or 40 men hanging on the bars or standing in the rooms Saturday night.
The outlook for improvement in health in Cape Girardeau takes on a very gloomy appearance, when at 2 p.m., 52 cases of Spanish influenza, seven smallpox and one case of meningitis had been reported to the city clerk's office; a total number of more than 300 cases of influenza have been reported in the last five days here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
