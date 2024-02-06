Out of the past: Dec. 8

1997

After being postponed a week because of bad weather, the fifth annual Christmas Parade of Lights got off to a delayed start last night when the Mustang convertible carrying the parade marshal, Councilman Melvin Gateley, had to make a quick stop for gasoline; the people gathered along the Broadway parade route didn't seem to mind as they sat wrapped in blankets or stood bundled in coats, sipping cups of coffee and hot chocolate.

Organizers are shopping for a place for a community center to serve families on Cape Girardeau's south side; the Family Resource Center Inc. wants to create a "one-stop shop" of government, recreation and education services for children and adults in South Cape Girardeau, says Edythe Davis, vice president of the group's board of directors; at the heart of the effort is the lack of transportation available for families without cars; if services were consolidated in the neighborhoods where they are needed, the transportation problem is solved.

1972

Lee Austin Bowman, a Sikeston, Missouri, businessman, will join the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; Bowman, a Republican, will succeed Joe Dye, whose term expired.

A slight warming trend during the night keeps Southeast Missouri from experiencing any major ice problems; from central Missouri northward, however, it's a different story; the Missouri Highway Patrol reports most roads north of St. Marys are ice covered this morning, after moderate rains fell during the night and temperatures sank into the high 20s.