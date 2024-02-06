Out of the past: Dec. 8

After being postponed a week because of bad weather, the fifth annual Christmas Parade of Lights got off to a delayed start last night when the Mustang convertible carrying the parade marshal, Councilman Melvin Gateley, had to make a quick stop for gasoline; the people gathered along the Broadway parade route didn't seem to mind as they sat wrapped in blankets or stood bundled in coats, sipping cups of coffee and hot chocolate.
Organizers are shopping for a place for a community center to serve families on Cape Girardeau's south side; the Family Resource Center Inc. wants to create a "one-stop shop" of government, recreation and education services for children and adults in South Cape Girardeau, says Edythe Davis, vice president of the group's board of directors; at the heart of the effort is the lack of transportation available for families without cars; if services were consolidated in the neighborhoods where they are needed, the transportation problem is solved.
Lee Austin Bowman, a Sikeston, Missouri, businessman, will join the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; Bowman, a Republican, will succeed Joe Dye, whose term expired.
A slight warming trend during the night keeps Southeast Missouri from experiencing any major ice problems; from central Missouri northward, however, it's a different story; the Missouri Highway Patrol reports most roads north of St. Marys are ice covered this morning, after moderate rains fell during the night and temperatures sank into the high 20s.
Using the successful war bond drives as an example, a one-day campaign will be employed tomorrow to raised $100,000 in Cape Girardeau to set up a revolving fund to obtain industries for the town; 90 individuals will forsake their ordinary activities for the day in calling on 790 business firms, industries and residents who are expected to contribute to the fund.
The Cape Girardeau County Court decides it will suggest to the State Highway Department that the farm-to-market road, Route A, running westward through Whitewater, be put back on the list for immediate construction; involved in building the road will be construction of a new bridge over Whitewater Creek to replace the present one erected 67 years ago; residents of the area fear the span is unsafe for the heavy traffic it bears.
The percentage death rate from tuberculosis in Cape Girardeau County hasn't decreased at the same rate as that of the entire state, according to figures provided by Dr. Ernest Huber, county health officer; at present, according to records of the county health service, there are 75 "white plague" cases in the county, while a report from a local physician adds another 20 to that list.
Members of the Cape Girardeau municipal band will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to pose for a group photograph, the first to be taken of the organization that now exists; the musicians will be in uniform.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
