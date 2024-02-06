Out of the past: Dec. 8

1992

The recently formed Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association will have its choice of at least two office locations that will be offered at no cost; both Capital Bank and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce are offering free quarters to the group.

A former Southeast Missouri State University president has accepted a position as interim president of Southwest Baptist University at Bolivar, Missouri; Robert W. Foster, who served as Southeast's 13th president, begins his duties at Southwest Baptist today.

1967

The State College announces it is withdrawing from direct supervision of off-campus housing next semester; college officials say they will no longer keep off-campus housing lists or restrict students in where they live after Jan. 30.

A professional library consultant is expected to be obtained in the near future by the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees to survey and make recommendations on the needs of the library here.