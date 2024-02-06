Out of the past: Dec. 8

The recently formed Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association will have its choice of at least two office locations that will be offered at no cost; both Capital Bank and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce are offering free quarters to the group.
A former Southeast Missouri State University president has accepted a position as interim president of Southwest Baptist University at Bolivar, Missouri; Robert W. Foster, who served as Southeast's 13th president, begins his duties at Southwest Baptist today.
The State College announces it is withdrawing from direct supervision of off-campus housing next semester; college officials say they will no longer keep off-campus housing lists or restrict students in where they live after Jan. 30.
A professional library consultant is expected to be obtained in the near future by the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees to survey and make recommendations on the needs of the library here.
Mr. and Mrs. Truman E. Gladish of Cape Girardeau yesterday received a telegram from the Royal Canadian Air Force casualty officer in St. Louis informing them that their son, Sgt. Dallas R. Gladish, a rear gunner in an R.C.A.F. bomber, had sustained superficial burns, apparently in one of the many raids which fliers have made on France, Germany or Italy; the burns aren't considered dangerous.
Indicating the mounting interest in plans for the Army-ordered blackout next Monday night, 310 men and women, who will serve either as ward captains or block wardens, jam into the assembly room of Lorimier School to receive final instructions as to their duties; they are told there must be a complete observance of the blackout regulations, and enforcement will be largely up to them.
The snow which began falling yesterday afternoon and continued through the night is said by most to be the worst for many years; throughout Southeast Missouri, hundreds of automobiles are stalled in deep drifts or fallen into ditches; the storm seems to have covered a wide area, as reports from all over the country are of a heavy fall.
Santa Claus has his agents here busy putting together parcels of cheer to send to Cape Girardeau soldiers ad sailors in the United States, France and the Island Possessions; in a room next to the Commercial Club there is a store of good things to eat and nice things to wear; a committee of the Home Guards is busy putting together the packages which will be shipped out in plenty of time for Christmas Eve.
