Out of the past: Dec. 6

1996

A burglary Wednesday at the home of a 70-year-old Cape Girardeau woman brings to 16 the number of burglaries at the homes of elderly city residents since May; the most recent burglary was in the 300 block of Mill Street, the farthest north of any of the break-ins; the woman, who was unharmed, reported two men broke into her home at 8:16 p.m. by kicking in a deadbolt lock on the back door; they stole about $55, two jewelry boxes and her purse.

The city prohibited Peppy's Sports Bar and Dance Club, 823 S. Kingshighway, from holding a strip show last night; interim police chief Steve Strong says he refused to approve the necessary licenses for the club under a section of an ordinance that prohibits an adult-entertainment business from operating within 1,000 feet of another such business; Peppy's is about 550 feet from Regina's House of Dolls, a strip tease bar.

1971

The impasse over the freeing of the Chester, Illinois, traffic bridge across the Mississippi River from long-imposed tolls moves a step toward resolution; Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes says he has received a reply from Illinois Gov. Richard G. Ogilvie to his letter of early November; Ogilvie said he is naming Richard H. Golderman, chief highway engineer, and members of his staff to meet with counterparts from Missouri.

The city will likely oppose the one-way movement of traffic over two blocks of Sprigg and Frederick streets as proposed in the State Highway Department's plans for continuation and improvement of Route K (William Street) through Cape Girardeau to the Mississippi River bridge, says Mayor Howard C. Tooke; under the highway plan, William Street would be widened to four lanes, and traffic would move south on Sprigg and north on Frederick in the two blocks between William and Morgan Oak.