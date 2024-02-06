Out of the past: Dec. 5

1994

John Bollinger, Missouri's oldest working recorder of deeds in both age and length of service, is completing his last month on the job; Bollinger, 76, says, "It's time to retire. I don't know what I'm going to do. I may want to go fishing"; Bollinger became Scott County recorder Jan. 1, 1955.

The scum came clean; Donald Duck has been found, unharmed, with a note attached referencing a scavenger hunt; in plenty time for Christmas, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department's holiday display was made complete over the weekend, when a 6-year-old Jackson boy found the plywood Disney character propped against a road sing on County Road 619, north of Cape Girardeau.

1969

Thirty low-rent housing units in the city of Illmo are assured, when the Federal Housing and Urban Development Corp., approves a $517,251 loan to the city to construct the residences; the units will be built ona 5.13-acre tract at First and Hickory streets.

A Norway spruce, long a familiar sight at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Pettigrew, 215 S. Louisiana Ave., will be cut Saturday morning and taken to Kent Library, where it will be installed as a campus Tree of Lights; Sigma Sigma Sigma social sorority is sponsoring a campus-wide Tree of Lights campaign, with proceeds to be donated to the Salvation Army.