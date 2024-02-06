Out of the past: Dec. 4

1994

In observance of the 10th anniversary of the Most Rev. John J. Leibrecht's episcopal ordination as bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, the bishop celebrates a special Mass in the evening at St. Mary's Cathedral; a reception is held afterward; Leibrecht is the fifth bishop of the Southern Missouri diocese since it was formed in 1956.

Students at Cape Girardeau Central High School are being sent to the principal's office twice as often this year as last; so far this school year, 864 discipline referrals have been logged at the principal's office, up from last year's 494 referrals for the same period.

1969

County Clerk Rusby C. Crites is directed by the County Court to begin checking the sufficiency of petitions for a County Health Unit following reading of an opinion from Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier; while earlier it was thought there weren't enough valid signatures, it now appears there is a sufficient number to prompt the court to call an election.

The state budget office has cut more than $500,000 in the State College's projected operating funds for next fiscal year and has virtually eliminated any funds for capital improvements; the only budget item for capital improvements is $151,000 for repair and replacement.