Out of the past: Dec. 4

Jess Hopple yesterday filed a nominating petition for Cape Girardeau's Ward 6 city council seat; Hopple, whose first council try in 1991 was rejected because of the four-year residency requirement, faces the same obstacle in the April 1994 election; Hopple moved to Cape Girardeau in December 1990.
Employees of Procter & Gamble are on diaper duty at work and afterwards this holiday season; about 80 volunteers from P&G are staffing Ye Olde Diaper Shoppe, which is open in West Park Mall five weeks through the holiday shopping season; it's the sixth year the diaper-changing station has been open for shoppers with little ones.
Jackson voters overwhelmingly defeated two industrial bond issues yesterday; a total of $400,000 was involved, with which a new division of the Lee-Rowan Co. would have been located there.
A native of Cape Girardeau, Air Force Gen. William S. Stone, air deputy to the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and chief of Air Force personnel at shape, died Monday of an apparent heart attack while exercising in the base gymnasium at Mons, Belgium; Stone, 58, had undergone heart surgery about a year ago, but was thought to have fully recovered.
First baseman Ray Sanders of the St. Louis Cardinals is on a visit at Diehlstadt, Missouri, with his brother, Clyde Sanders, until the first of the year; the two are on a hunting expedition and were joined Friday by Morton Cooper, Cardinal hurler; Ray Sanders says he expects the Cardinals to make a strong bid for the National League championship in the 1944 season, providing they don't lose too many players.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- Jacob Bom, 85, of Commerce, a retired farmer, dies at his home; following a funeral service at the Methodist Church here tomorrow, his body will be removed to the Bom's Chapel near Henderson, Kentucky, on Monday; interment will be there.
Mayor H.H. Haas, commissioners R.W. Frissell and Louis Wittmor, and a number of the Cape Girardeau business men and heads of the various schools meet in the morning to discuss the influenza epidemic, but no agreement is reached and the meeting is adjourned without any action being taken; as it now stands, the public schools and the Lutheran parochial school are the only places closed; while Haas wishes to close schools, churches, picture shows and all other public gatherings and to restrict hours for saloons, stores, etc., the business men and school heads say another ban would greatly injure their businesses and schools.
City Clerk A.P. Behrens reports at 3 p.m. that there are 38 new cases of influenza in Cape Girardeau; yesterday there were 58 cases; it is estimated there are 600 cases under quarantine in the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
