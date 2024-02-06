Out of the past: Dec. 4

1993

Jess Hopple yesterday filed a nominating petition for Cape Girardeau's Ward 6 city council seat; Hopple, whose first council try in 1991 was rejected because of the four-year residency requirement, faces the same obstacle in the April 1994 election; Hopple moved to Cape Girardeau in December 1990.

Employees of Procter & Gamble are on diaper duty at work and afterwards this holiday season; about 80 volunteers from P&G are staffing Ye Olde Diaper Shoppe, which is open in West Park Mall five weeks through the holiday shopping season; it's the sixth year the diaper-changing station has been open for shoppers with little ones.

1968

Jackson voters overwhelmingly defeated two industrial bond issues yesterday; a total of $400,000 was involved, with which a new division of the Lee-Rowan Co. would have been located there.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Air Force Gen. William S. Stone, air deputy to the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and chief of Air Force personnel at shape, died Monday of an apparent heart attack while exercising in the base gymnasium at Mons, Belgium; Stone, 58, had undergone heart surgery about a year ago, but was thought to have fully recovered.