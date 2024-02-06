Out of the past: Dec. 30

1997

The Area Wide United Way went over the top, surpassing the 1997 campaign goal of $550,000; and contributions are still arriving; the exact amount raised will be announced at a victory party planned for Jan. 8 at the Dempster Hall Commons Area at Southeast Missouri State University.

In an effort to combat a growing number of family law cases, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office hired a new assistant prosecutor to handle child support and juvenile cases; Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says Angel M. Woodruff, a former Missouri assistant attorney general, will join the prosecuting attorney's staff Jan. 1.

1972

When kid New Year arrives Monday, he'll have to assume some unfinished business the old year left behind; but for the most part, the youngster will have considerable material to work with, even starting some new things of his own; the first new project for 1973 surfaces with today's announcement for construction start in the early spring on the Cape Rock Village Shopping Center, a mall-type complex to be located on the north side of Cape Rock Drive in Cape Rock Village.

Gerald B. Rowan, a vice president of the Kansas City Life Insurance Co. and a former Cape Girardeau attorney, has been elected chairman of the Missouri Park Board; in Cape Girardeau, Rowan was associated with the Oliver and Oliver law firm and served as city attorney in the terms of Mayor Narvol A. Randol and the late Mayor Walter H. Ford.