Out of the past: Dec. 30

Both the old and new city halls in Jackson were a shambles yesterday, as employees hauled box after box from one building to the other; by 10:30 a.m., the old building on South High Street was pretty much empty; the city collector's office, the only one open during moving day, was the sole room with any semblance of order; offices in the new building, formerly Boatmen's Bank, are roomy and feature modern colors and furniture; the Board of Aldermen's chambers are large and comfortable, with a beautiful view of Jackson businesses and homes.
During the week, Heather Bowden is a student studying interior design at Southeast Missouri State University; but on weekends, she cheers for 55,000 professional football fans at the new Trans World Dome in St. Louis; Bowden is a member of the St. Louis Rams' first cheer-leading squad.
One year ago today, Cape Girardeans shivered and shuffled through three inches of snow, and it looks like a repeat for tonight; one to four inches of snow are being predicted for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; snow is expected to end tomorrow morning.
A passerby who noticed flames inside Shivelbine's Music Store, 535 Broadway, saves the building from what could have been a major fire; authorities say a small chord organ near the front of the store apparently shorted out and caused it to burst into flames; they suspect the fire had burned about 15 minutes when it was discovered.
Reception of new members and of Victory Bonds and gifts for the building fund are featured during the morning worship service at Red Star Baptist Church; Alfonso Howell, choir director, leads the choir in the singing of special music; the Rev. J.B. Ragsdale, pastor, preaches a sermon titled, "Take Heed, Watch and Pray."
Return of football to State College and plans for Cape Girardeau to be represented in organized baseball for the first time will highlight the 1946 sports season here; State College was without football in 1945, but Coach Abe Stuber is planning to revive it, and the MIAA Conference will come to life again after a layoff of three years; as for organized baseball, a Mid-South League has been formed with Cape Girardeau and Sikeston from Missouri, Cairo in Illinois, Mayfield and Fulton in Kentucky and Union City in Tennessee.
Harry L. Albert, recently appointed colonel on Gov.-elect Arthur M. Hyde's staff, has received a letter from Hiram Lloyd, lieutenant-governor-elect, advising Albert to report to Jefferson City on or before Jan. 9 to receive instruction as to his duties as a colonel during the inauguration Jan. 10; other Girardeans attending the festivities will be Mayor H.H. Haas, J.L. Strout and J. Henry Caruthers.
Groves Motor Co., distributor for Ford automobiles, has rented the large building at the corner of Independence and Spanish streets, formerly occupied by the Minton-Thompson Motor Co.; it will be used for storing surplus stock of cars and automotive equipment.
Sharon K. Sanders
