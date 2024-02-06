Out of the past: Dec. 30

1995

Both the old and new city halls in Jackson were a shambles yesterday, as employees hauled box after box from one building to the other; by 10:30 a.m., the old building on South High Street was pretty much empty; the city collector's office, the only one open during moving day, was the sole room with any semblance of order; offices in the new building, formerly Boatmen's Bank, are roomy and feature modern colors and furniture; the Board of Aldermen's chambers are large and comfortable, with a beautiful view of Jackson businesses and homes.

During the week, Heather Bowden is a student studying interior design at Southeast Missouri State University; but on weekends, she cheers for 55,000 professional football fans at the new Trans World Dome in St. Louis; Bowden is a member of the St. Louis Rams' first cheer-leading squad.

1970

One year ago today, Cape Girardeans shivered and shuffled through three inches of snow, and it looks like a repeat for tonight; one to four inches of snow are being predicted for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; snow is expected to end tomorrow morning.

A passerby who noticed flames inside Shivelbine's Music Store, 535 Broadway, saves the building from what could have been a major fire; authorities say a small chord organ near the front of the store apparently shorted out and caused it to burst into flames; they suspect the fire had burned about 15 minutes when it was discovered.