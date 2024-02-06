Out of the past: Dec. 30

1992

The search for a new Cape Girardeau fire chief may be over; city manager J. Ronald Fischer says the city has extended an offer to one of three candidates who were here this month for interviews with a fire chief selection review board; he declines to release the name of the finalist.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission formally has approved an application for a Community Development Block Grant to help a new industry in the county; the commission unanimously approved a grant request to the Missouri Division of Community and Economic Development to provide assistance for a plastics-recycling plant that is being constructed by Sanders Enterprises Inc.

1967

Heavy commercial and public construction, which produced no fewer than nine separate projects of at least $100,000 in 1967, overcame slack residential building to give Cape Girardeau another brawny building year; total dollar value of construction in the city in 1967 was $9,266,326 as determined by declared cost on building permits issued and actual contract figures where no permits were required; the total is the second largest in Cape Girardeau history.

BENTON, Mo. -- Abram Hirschowitz of Oran, Missouri, says he will start circulating petitions in the coming week asking for the establishment of a care-service center for the elderly in Scott County; such a center, to be owned and maintained by the county, would have to be voted on by the people.