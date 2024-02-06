Out of the past: Dec. 3

1996

After a four-month search for police and fire chiefs, Cape Girardeau has both; city officials have hired Daniel White, fire chief in Springdale, Arkansas, to take over the Cape Girardeau department on Jan. 2; Richard Hetzel, police chief in Norcross, Georgia, starts his new job here Jan. 13.

A Monday evening fire in Cape Girardeau destroyed an apartment building and left at least two parents and their children homeless; it started just after 5 p.m. on a back porch of the upper north-end apartment at 3019 Themis St.; that tenant wasn't home, but people living in the three other units were; interim fire chief Max Jauch says he believes the fire wasn't accidental, but declines to elaborate pending investigation.

1971

Speaking at the annual Cape Girardeau Freedom Fund Banquet at the Holiday Inn, St. Louis Alderman Joseph Clark tells the audience of more than 100 that the NAACP's function in the 1970s is to change the system designed by "whites for whites"; Clark, a black St. Louis city alderman serving his third four-year term, is the keynote speaker for the banquet sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Chapter of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People.

Workers are razing a frame dwelling on the south side of the 300 block of Morgan Oak Street to make room for a new four-bay car wash on property owned by John L. Wescoat; the house occupying the site was one of the older dwellings in the city formerly occupied by the Lawler family.