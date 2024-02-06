Out of the past: Dec. 3

After nearly two years of wrangling over a minimum property standard for Cape Girardeau, the city's board of appeals has turned the matter over to the city council; it's still unclear, however, what action the council will take.
Two investigators from the state fire marshal's office and a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department sergeant for the last two days have been sifting through the blackened remains of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, hoping to find the cause of the fire that destroyed the chapel the day after Thanksgiving; this is the second time the fire scene has been evaluated.
Raymond H. Vogel has been elected president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce for the upcoming year; he will succeed Hugh M. McCall.
The employees of Atlas Plastics Corp., which voted last week to resume work yesterday and end the 2-month-old strike, have apparently changed their minds, as the work stoppage is still in progress.
While both Cape Girardeau and Jackson have passed their assigned goals in the War Chest drive, the rural districts of Cape Girardeau County have to raise $3,627 to attain their quota, chairman Edward W. Opfer says; the campaign, while in progress in the rural districts for seven weeks, will be continued until Dec. 15 to give all a chance to subscribe.
Cadet Melvin Kasten is in Santa Anna, California, having completed his training in aerial navigation and graduated Nov. 27; he is awaiting a new assignment; Kasten is a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Kasten and has been in service six months.
Marie Ames, national organizer of the Woman's Suffrage League, arrives here from Michigan; it is her intention to organize Southeast Missouri in the interest of suffrage for women, and judging from her recent successes, she will be able to start the ball rolling in good order; she organized 20 counties in Michigan, and in the last political campaign every county went over the top.
Mayor H.H. Haas issues a proclamation at 3:30 p.m. closing the public schools in Cape Girardeau, the action being taken following a communication from superintendent J.N. Crocker, which was to the effect that the influenza epidemic is taking a strong hold among the pupils and teachers of the schools.
-- Sharon K. Sanders