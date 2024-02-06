Out of the past: Dec. 3

1992

Cape Girardeau businessman James Drury was the major contributor to the Elect a Neighbor Committee, which supported a general-election ballot proposal that Cape Girardeau City Council members be elected by zones instead of at-large; a campaign report filed Monday with the county clerk’s office shows Drury contributed $2,100 to the committee Oct. 30.

During yesterday’s Missouri Bar Association meeting, the question was raised concerning computer automation within the court system; “We’re living in the Dark Ages here,” said Circuit Judge A.J. Seier. “We’re woefully lacking in technology items uniquely suited for the court system.”

1967

George T. Alt, who has served on the Cape County Selective Service Board for 20 years, received a citation for his service to the county at the annual dinner-dance of the 135th Engineer Group last night; an award recognizing his action in saving the life of a drowning person at Clearwater Lake last summer was presented to Maj. Ronald Fee.

A.C. Brase, a member of the Arena Improvement Committee, calls attention to the condition the building was left in after a Friday night sorority-fraternity dance; it took five 50-gallon drums to hold the litter, including one nearly full of liquor bottles; also, one of the American flags that lines the walls is missing; the drapes in a dressing room were torn down, and a layer of muddy water was found in the men’s restroom.