Out of the past: Dec. 28

Dr. C. John Ritter plans to quit his job so he can provide medical care where it is needed most -- in third-world countries; the 59-year-old internist plans to close his private practice at the end of the month; in a letter to his patients, Ritter said he will devote his time and energy "to the services of God and mankind in both foreign and domestic fields"; he wants to undertake more medical missions with the Doctors to the World charity; he also hopes to work with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
A well pump breaks down in the afternoon, leaving residents of a rural Cape Girardeau subdivision without water; the Hillcrest Subdivision on Route K, west of Cape Girardeau, has about 160 homes and apartments; they are served by a private water and sewer system operated by Hillcrest Utilities Co.
Strong defense, a new scoring record and expected victories were all part of the opening night of action in the annual Cape Girardeau College High Holiday Basketball Tournament that began last night at Houck Field House; eighth-ranked Jackson came from behind to defeat stubborn Portageville, 66-63; Notre Dame, seeded fifth, used a pressure defense the last half to stop Chaffee, 66-44; top-ranked Charleston followed by setting a new scoring record against winless Leopold, 113-51, and fourth-ranked Lilbourn rolled up an easy 95-49 win over Illmo-Scott City.
A neon sign hanging from the ceiling of a banquet room at the Holiday Inn, Route K and Interstate 55, shorts out in the evening, causing the ceiling to ignite; the ceiling, insulation and carpet on the floor are damaged; there is a considerable amount of smoke damage to the room.
Lifting of at least a part of the ceilings imposed on the flood-control program of the Corps of Engineers has given the green light to the continuation of levee construction in the entire area of Southern Illinois between the Big Muddy River and Gale; under the more liberal expenditure ceiling set for flood-control and river and harbor work, Col. R.E. Smyser Jr., district engineer, of St. Louis says construction will now be able to proceed about on the original schedule, weather and flood conditions permitting.
Clotilda Ann Potashnick, daughter of R.B. Potashnick of Cape Girardeau, died yesterday at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis; she was 17 years old; she was taken to the hospital a week ago, after suddenly becoming critically ill.
The first accident for any of Cape Girardeau's new street cars occurred last night around 10, when an automobile driven by Leo Pedigo crashed head-on with a stopped street car between Fountain and Middle streets on Good Hope Street; Pedigo, a taxi driver, was suffered two broken ribs, lacerations of the legs and a severe cut on his head; his Dodge touring car was demolished; the street car's steel front bumper was cracked, and a number of bad dents were made to the body of the car.
Julia and Charlotte Albert were the honored guests at a dance given last night at Oakenwold by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Albert; 75 guests were present; the rooms were beautifully decorated in Christmas colors, with sprigs of holly to add an attractive touch; the music was especially good and was arranged for the occasion.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
