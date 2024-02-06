Out of the past: Dec. 28

1996

Dr. C. John Ritter plans to quit his job so he can provide medical care where it is needed most -- in third-world countries; the 59-year-old internist plans to close his private practice at the end of the month; in a letter to his patients, Ritter said he will devote his time and energy "to the services of God and mankind in both foreign and domestic fields"; he wants to undertake more medical missions with the Doctors to the World charity; he also hopes to work with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

A well pump breaks down in the afternoon, leaving residents of a rural Cape Girardeau subdivision without water; the Hillcrest Subdivision on Route K, west of Cape Girardeau, has about 160 homes and apartments; they are served by a private water and sewer system operated by Hillcrest Utilities Co.

1971

Strong defense, a new scoring record and expected victories were all part of the opening night of action in the annual Cape Girardeau College High Holiday Basketball Tournament that began last night at Houck Field House; eighth-ranked Jackson came from behind to defeat stubborn Portageville, 66-63; Notre Dame, seeded fifth, used a pressure defense the last half to stop Chaffee, 66-44; top-ranked Charleston followed by setting a new scoring record against winless Leopold, 113-51, and fourth-ranked Lilbourn rolled up an easy 95-49 win over Illmo-Scott City.

A neon sign hanging from the ceiling of a banquet room at the Holiday Inn, Route K and Interstate 55, shorts out in the evening, causing the ceiling to ignite; the ceiling, insulation and carpet on the floor are damaged; there is a considerable amount of smoke damage to the room.