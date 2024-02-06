Out of the past: Dec. 28

1994

Paul Sander has announced he will seek a second term as Jackson mayor; Sander, 39, served seven years on the Jackson Board of Aldermen before he was elected mayor in 1993, defeating 11-term incumbent Carlton "Cotton" Meyer.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- In a county that routinely defeats incumbent officeholders, Dale Bollinger has survived six elections over the last 24 years as Bollinger County collector; but at age 65, satisfied he has served the people efficiently and effectively in public office, Bollinger has decided its time to do something new.

1969

"Room for Jesus," a contemporary Christmas skit, is presented in the evening at the First Assembly of God Church; because of the snow last Sunday night, the skit was performed before only a small group of people.

Edgar P. Bock plans to raze the old Kilgore family dwelling at 1115 Broadway and later develop the area; he recently purchased a lot 70-by-152 feet from the Operle estate in the same block, lying between the KZYM building, which he owns, and the Standard filing station, this to be used for parking.