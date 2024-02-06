Out of the past: Dec. 28

Paul Sander has announced he will seek a second term as Jackson mayor; Sander, 39, served seven years on the Jackson Board of Aldermen before he was elected mayor in 1993, defeating 11-term incumbent Carlton "Cotton" Meyer.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- In a county that routinely defeats incumbent officeholders, Dale Bollinger has survived six elections over the last 24 years as Bollinger County collector; but at age 65, satisfied he has served the people efficiently and effectively in public office, Bollinger has decided its time to do something new.
"Room for Jesus," a contemporary Christmas skit, is presented in the evening at the First Assembly of God Church; because of the snow last Sunday night, the skit was performed before only a small group of people.
Edgar P. Bock plans to raze the old Kilgore family dwelling at 1115 Broadway and later develop the area; he recently purchased a lot 70-by-152 feet from the Operle estate in the same block, lying between the KZYM building, which he owns, and the Standard filing station, this to be used for parking.
The Army Air Field at Malden, Missouri, has arranged to send a formation of training planes over Cape Girardeau around 3 p.m. Saturday in order to demonstrate to residents the type of planes used at the Malden field; the demonstration will also allow those reporting "dangerous" flying to authorities in the future to know whether a Malden-based plane was used.
Cape Girardeau County has passed its Sixth War Loan E Bond quota, says county chairman Walter H. Oberheide; E bond sales in the county reached $562,582 at the close of business Friday, which is $8,582 over the county's quota.
Stricken with paralysis on Christmas Eve at her historic home at 444 Washington Ave., Frances Minton, a longtime resident of Cape Girardeau, dies at 1:15 a.m.; she would have been 73 years old had she lived until February; Minton lived 35 years in the house in which she died; the house is old, having served as a hospital during the Civil War and as a school before that time.
The Revs. M.J. LeSage and A.A. Malloy host a four-course dinner at St. Vincent's College for those who furnished the music for the Christmas services at St. Vincent's Catholic Church; after the meal, the 16 guests enjoy a visit to the college library, which holds many rare treasures to delight the heart of a bibliophile, including a "Treatise on the Gospel" in Latin, dating to 1492.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
