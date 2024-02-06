Out of the past: Dec. 27

1998

The City Council plans to spend much of 1999 gathering public support for continuation of Cape Girardeau's extensive street improvement effort; voters may be asked in November to extend the half-cent sales tax that funds the city's Transportation Trust Fund; voters approved the tax -- earmarked for new road construction, major repairs and street maintenance -- in 1995; it expires Dec. 31, 2000; although two years remain before the tax sunsets, city manager Michael Miller says the city wants to develop a list of priority projects and estimated costs before putting the issue before voters.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- When Pope John Paul II visits St. Louis next month, it will be a banner day for St. Vincent High School juniors Angela Carron and Jessica Lakenan; the two Catholic high school students made two banners for the pope's visit, Jan. 26-27; one banner will be displayed at the youth rally at the Kiel Center on Jan. 26; the other will hang in the Trans World Dome where the pope will celebrate Mass the following day.

1973

A car-train collision early yesterday afternoon in Scott City at an unlighted railroad crossing claimed the live of Mitchell G. Kiplinger, 50, of Scott City; Kiplinger was the driver of a northbound car; he attempted to cross the railroad tracks at Oak Street, pulling in front of a Cotton Belt freight train.

Persons in the Cape Girardeau area will be able to get a ringside seat for a closer view of Kohoutek as the comet moves past Earth on a swing which will take it back out of the solar system and provide prime viewing of the bright nighttime spectacle; observation posts will be set up at Southeast Missouri State University, probably in front of Academic Hall, during January so the public, along with members of the science faculty who will be recording data and taking pictures, will be able to get a closer view through telescopes of the comet.