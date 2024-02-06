Out of the past: Dec. 27

1995

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Witz Village Bar-B-Que and Restaurant is closing this weekend; Betty Colyer and her husband, William M. "Witz" Colyer, opened the family restaurant in March 1982; during the past 13 years, the restaurant has become renowned for its home-style cooking.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The business community and school officials recently shifted gears from talk to action on a junior college for Sikeston by asking area school boards for support; people started talking about a junior college in 1980, but efforts to get one in the Bootheel were unsuccessful; later, through cooperation with Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston schools began offering two associate degrees; now community leaders are eying a separate, Sikeston-based junior college that would attract students from surrounding counties.

1970

The Rev. and Mrs. Earl W. Tharp of Cape Girardeau will be at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Jan. 19 to receive five awards in behalf of their son, Spec. 5 Earl W. Tharp Jr., who was killed in South Vietnam June 26; the awards are the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal and the Air Medal for Heroism, his second.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A three-way race for sheriff of Perry County will be decided Monday, with the winner filling out the unexpired term of the late S.J. Zahner, who died in office Nov. 28; candidates in the special election are Acting Sheriff Marvin Lukefahr, Republican; Francis S. "Frank" O'Brien, Democrat, and Leroy J. "Topper" Brewer, independent.