Out of the past: Dec. 27

1991

The Cape Girardeau School District has developed a process to cut $1.4 million from the district's budget, and the school board likely will consider a reduction package in March. The district is plagued by a more than $1 million budget deficit.

With boundary lines for the 27th senatorial district now official, and as the Jan. 14 start of filing approaches, potential candidates for the seat of retiring Sen. John Dennis are spending the holidays in contact with possible supporters and other likely candidates; at least a dozen people are considering a run in the Senate race next year.

1966

The final week for city and county tax paying before the year-end deadline begins with a noticeable pickup in activity at the payment windows at Cape Girardeau and Jackson; while tax payment has been heavy and the tempo is expected to increase, there is a considerable sum yet to be collected by both the city and county.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet sweep across the district, bringing new driving hazards; a heavy snow early Friday had left roads slippery and dangerous, but that glaze had virtually left the roads and highways before this latest round of bad weather.