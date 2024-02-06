Out of the past: Dec. 27

The Cape Girardeau School District has developed a process to cut $1.4 million from the district's budget, and the school board likely will consider a reduction package in March. The district is plagued by a more than $1 million budget deficit.
With boundary lines for the 27th senatorial district now official, and as the Jan. 14 start of filing approaches, potential candidates for the seat of retiring Sen. John Dennis are spending the holidays in contact with possible supporters and other likely candidates; at least a dozen people are considering a run in the Senate race next year.
The final week for city and county tax paying before the year-end deadline begins with a noticeable pickup in activity at the payment windows at Cape Girardeau and Jackson; while tax payment has been heavy and the tempo is expected to increase, there is a considerable sum yet to be collected by both the city and county.
Rain, freezing rain and sleet sweep across the district, bringing new driving hazards; a heavy snow early Friday had left roads slippery and dangerous, but that glaze had virtually left the roads and highways before this latest round of bad weather.
Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Rush H. Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau, who previously had been stationed at Fort Francis E. Warren, Wyoming, has transferred to the Army Air Force and now is training at Kelly Field, Texas; Limbaugh, who passed the Missouri bar in June and was inducted into service soon after, is a member of the first class of aviation cadets to enter the replacement training station at Kelly Field since the war started.
Eleven cases of groceries, apparently taken from the Winningham store on Good Hope Street, were found by police in an old-model automobile on West Independence Street late Thursday afternoon; Claude W. Winningham said the groceries, which included tomatoes, peaches, pineapple, milk, beans, dog and cat food and soap, were valued at $39.50.
The annual ball of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the most brilliant social event of the holidays, is held in the evening at the Elks Club; in addition to the dance, card tables in the parlors are available for the use of those attending.
The Christmas celebration of the Salvation Army takes place at its hall on Independence Street in the evening; with a brilliantly lighted tree decorating the hall, every child there is remembered by Santa Claus with a doll or toy, fruit and candy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
