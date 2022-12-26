Out of the past: Dec. 26

With Christmas falling on Thursday this year, some suspected local governments and other offices to declare the day a holiday; wrong; it's business as usual for Cape Girardeau city government, county government and offices of the state of Missouri; Jackson city government and offices of the federal government, however, do declare a holiday today and close their doors; Steve Wilson, Jackson city manager, says today's holiday is a gift from the mayor and board of alderman to the city staff.
Union Electric has awarded the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department a $6,065 grant from the Union Electric Greenleaf Program; the program provides landscaping grants that encourage customers to plant energy-saving canopy trees and other foliage in public areas; this grant will provide for 139 trees of various species at Osage and Shawnee Parks.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former president Harry S. Truman dies in the morning, conquered finally by the infirmities of his 88 years; Truman's wife of 53 years and his daughter, who saw him for a final 20 minutes Christmas Day, are at home in nearby Independence, Missouri, when death comes.
The possibility of Cape Girardeau County hiring a full-time mechanic will be explored as the County Court works on the 1973 budget; Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum says he believes the county is getting large enough that it would pay to have a full-time mechanic.
Clara Brant, 542 S. Sprigg St., reported many admired the electric lights on the family Christmas tree in the front yard; but no more; a sneak thief came by and took the lights last night.
If Cape Girardeau's drinking water doesn't exactly meet delicate requirements of the palate, there is a reason; and if there's any satisfaction in the thought, take consolation in the fact that every point on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers from Kansas City south is experiencing the same taste sensation; according to Prof. A.C. Magill of State College, the cause is likely an oil refinery at the east edge of Kansas City; there is no danger, however, as only the taste is affected.
Col. Warren L. Mabrey, commander of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, has been relieved of his command, according to information received here; orders to Lt. Col. Kenrick Burrough, Cape Girardeau attorney, are to take charge of the regiment; Mabrey has no official statement, but he does declare to a Missourian representative: "I know of no legitimate reason why I should be relieved of my post of duty."
BENTON, Mo. -- Circuit Judge Frank Kelly orders the inmates of the county jail at Benton turned loose on their own recognizance, after the furnace boiler at the jail burst and it became impossible to heat the jail; there were only a few men in the calaboose when the boiler bust, and they were charged with violating prohibition laws.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
