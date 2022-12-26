Out of the past: Dec. 26

1997

With Christmas falling on Thursday this year, some suspected local governments and other offices to declare the day a holiday; wrong; it's business as usual for Cape Girardeau city government, county government and offices of the state of Missouri; Jackson city government and offices of the federal government, however, do declare a holiday today and close their doors; Steve Wilson, Jackson city manager, says today's holiday is a gift from the mayor and board of alderman to the city staff.

Union Electric has awarded the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department a $6,065 grant from the Union Electric Greenleaf Program; the program provides landscaping grants that encourage customers to plant energy-saving canopy trees and other foliage in public areas; this grant will provide for 139 trees of various species at Osage and Shawnee Parks.

1972

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former president Harry S. Truman dies in the morning, conquered finally by the infirmities of his 88 years; Truman's wife of 53 years and his daughter, who saw him for a final 20 minutes Christmas Day, are at home in nearby Independence, Missouri, when death comes.

The possibility of Cape Girardeau County hiring a full-time mechanic will be explored as the County Court works on the 1973 budget; Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum says he believes the county is getting large enough that it would pay to have a full-time mechanic.