Out of the past: Dec. 26

1995

At first, the Cape Girardeau Central High School Pompom Squad looks like any other -- 24 girls dancing on the court at halftime; then the observant fan looks a little closer: One of those girls is a guy, and he's really good; 15-year-old Neil Totton is Cape Central's first male pompom squad member, no small achievement for a black teen-ager attending a conservative, predominantly white school; but after 11 years of dance lessons, once-a-year recitals weren't enough; it was time to show off his talents.

AutoZone, a retail auto parts chain, has moved its Cape Girardeau store to South Kingshighway and Bloomfield Road; the new, 6,600-square-foot store opened Friday.

1970

A strong guy wire supporting a utility pole in the 2300 block of Broadway near Highway 61 was the only salvation for a Scott City man whose car left the roadway and ran off the bridge over Walker Creek Thursday afternoon; saved from what could have been disaster for him in a 35-foot plunge to the creek bed, the driver was arrested by police on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Lighting is expected to be installed at two hazardous traffic locations within Cape Girardeau in the near future; the City Council has approved its part in lighting an area on North Kingshighway near the Cape LaCroix Creek bridge and the Kage Road junction; the other location is on Route K at its intersections with Gordonville Road, Mount Auburn Road and the Interstate 55 service roads.