Out of the past: Dec. 26

1993

Despite a law requiring rapid cable television hookup in the newly annexed areas, residents of Cape Girardeau's Stonebridge subdivision are still without service; attorney Thomas R. Carnes, who lives in the subdivision, has been hired by the developer to get the city to force TCI Cablevision of Missouri, Inc., to extend cable TV service to the area.

For the past two years as president of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, attorney John Lichtenegger of Jackson has helped direct a major restructuring of the four-campus system; he will step down as board president at the end of this month.

1968

Ivan L. Irvin, a real estate man elected to his first municipal office here in April, is Cape Girardeau's mayor; he is elected to that office by other members of the council at a special morning meeting; Irvin takes the seat vacated by A. Robert Pierce Jr., elected in November as state representative from Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau City Council, bowing to loud objections, rescinds the rule making it mandatory for every residence to subscribe for garbage and trash collection in the year ahead; the council, however, retains the proposed monthly charge for those who voluntarily sign up for the service.