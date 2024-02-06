Out of the past: Dec. 26

1992

Santa's Workshop, tucked away in the west wing of West Park Mall, is closed; but the "workshops" of area retailers are wide open the day after Christmas, welcoming shoppers and their post-Christmas cash; stores are crowded, as area shoppers and their families hit retail establishments full force, returning unwanted gifts and taking advantage of sales.

Today marks the final publication of the Southeast Missourian's five-week Saturday newspaper evaluation; in coming weeks, newspaper personnel will study the financial viability of continuing this project.

1967

About six weeks of work -- more if wet weather continues to prevail -- remain in the installation of lighting for the new runway and taxiways at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; until the lighting is installed, the new 6,500-foot runway will be a daytime facility only; night flights will continue using the old 4,000-foot runway which crosses the new strip.

A heap of rubble is all that remains of old Trinity Hall, formerly the Alt house, after the headache ball completed its work Saturday; the old house on Pacific Street was built by Capt. George Alt in 1903; it was acquired by Trinity Lutheran Church in 1915, housing Sunday School classes, ice cream socials, and meetings of youth groups; it has been razed to make room for expanded school facilities.