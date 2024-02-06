Out of the past: Dec. 25

1995

A drive through town today -- Christmas Day -- is a drive through a retail and service wasteland as commerce comes to a virtual standstill; however, there are a few scattered outposts at which the neon "open" signs remain on; Bessie's Restaurant and SmÃ¶rgÃ¥sbord on Route K near Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau remains open, a fact not lost on -- or unappreciated by -- the throng of customers who keep the establishment packed all day long.

The doom and gloom stories relating to national retail sales during the final quarter of 1995 aren't reflected as much in the Eighth Federal Reserve Bank region, which includes the Cape Girardeau area; there are some exceptions, but overall, the district economy continues to grow at a moderate pace; retail sales were up during the holidays -- slightly better than 1994; residential construction slowed slightly during the past couple of months, but multi-family construction picked up, non-residential construction is a bright spot throughout the district, and a survey of small companies reveals they expect business conditions to improve the first quarter of the new year.

1970

Approximately 2,250 individuals in 375 area families feast on Christmas dinner thanks to the $11,500 in donations from area residents to the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights; each family received baskets from the Army Wednesday, which included 120 pounds of candy, 1,800 toys, canned goods, milk, bread, oranges, coffee and meat.

Although it appears early in the day Cape Girardeau might be in line for its snowfall of the season, that doesn't prove the case, and the clouds only usher in colder weather; churchgoers pay their respects for the sacred day, with most churches reporting large crowds Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.