Out of the past: Dec. 24

1995

Numerous churches in the area hold Christmas Eve services; a candlelight service is held by Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church in the Health and Education Department at Saint Francis Medical Center; St. Andrew Lutheran Church holds a candlelight service at 11 p.m., which includes carols and songs by the adult choir; instrumentalists are Renee Robinson and Trygye Honaas on flute; Jan Gerald and Viola Henrickson on violin, and a quartet comprised of David and Clayton Hahs, Charles Holt and Dale Rauh.

Sandy Grebing Lyles, a flight nurse for Air Evac Lifeteam at Saint Francis Medical Center, has been named Flight Nurse of the Year by the Missouri Chapter of the National Flight Nurses Association.

1970

As a year-long Christmas gift, The Southeast Missourian is planning a series of 10 art shows; starting in January, the shows will be in The Missourian Building and will each will feature a different recognized area artist; the shows will climax next November in the 25th annual Missourian Art Exhibition.

With the popularity of mobile homes continually increasing in Cape Girardeau as elsewhere, the City Council last night announced it is in the process of drafting a proposed mobile home ordinance.