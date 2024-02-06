Out of the past: Dec. 24

The abolishment of county planning a year ago, which sank plans for zoning in Cape Girardeau County, hasn't spawned a development nightmare; yet county officials and former planning administrator Charles Engelhart say since the county no longer has any control over development -- except for federal flood-plan regulations -- it's only a matter of time until a controversial development surfaces.
Seven Southeast Missouri State University students will serve legislative internships in Jefferson City next semester: Dylan Dunavan, Angel Woodruff, Sheilia Higgs, Karen Golden, Tonya Scherer, Kimberly Green and Nathan Cooper.
SPACE CENTER, Houston -- The Apollo 8 astronauts soar into a Christmas Eve orbit around the moon and televise fascinating pictures of a wild and wondrous landscape, enabling earthmen to share their incredible adventure.
The Cape Girardeau County Court orders $870 transferred from the emergency fund for the first ambulance subsidy payment; the court reports it signed the contract with the Cape County Private Ambulance Service late last Thursday; the first payment is for November and December.
The Missourian receives a letter from Pvt. Frank Hohler, formerly a Linotype operator for the newspaper; young Hohler is now stationed somewhere in Italy.
The Army's scrap metal drive in Cape Girardeau County and city ends, and the Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, contingent of 70 soldiers and its equipment are preparing to move to Fredericktown, Missouri, on Monday to begin a month's drive in Madison County; the soldiers won't work on Christmas Day, but will eat their Christmas dinner at the Arena Building, where they have been quartered.
The Minton-Thompson Motor Car Co., which was recently incorporated for $50,000, has purchased the old Bee Store building on South Spanish Street, the consideration being $10,000; J.H. Minton, president of the company, says his firm will have the building remodeled at once to suit the automobile business.
John Wells arrives in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon from Mare Island, California, where he was stationed in the U.S. Marine Corps, to spend the Christmas holiday with his family, who are living with the J.E. Woodson family of North Ellis Street; Wells, who was a former pastor of the Christian Church here, enlisted with the Marines last summer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
