Out of the past: Dec. 24

1993

The abolishment of county planning a year ago, which sank plans for zoning in Cape Girardeau County, hasn't spawned a development nightmare; yet county officials and former planning administrator Charles Engelhart say since the county no longer has any control over development -- except for federal flood-plan regulations -- it's only a matter of time until a controversial development surfaces.

Seven Southeast Missouri State University students will serve legislative internships in Jefferson City next semester: Dylan Dunavan, Angel Woodruff, Sheilia Higgs, Karen Golden, Tonya Scherer, Kimberly Green and Nathan Cooper.

1968

SPACE CENTER, Houston -- The Apollo 8 astronauts soar into a Christmas Eve orbit around the moon and televise fascinating pictures of a wild and wondrous landscape, enabling earthmen to share their incredible adventure.

The Cape Girardeau County Court orders $870 transferred from the emergency fund for the first ambulance subsidy payment; the court reports it signed the contract with the Cape County Private Ambulance Service late last Thursday; the first payment is for November and December.