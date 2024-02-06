Out of the past: Dec. 23

A state geologist has found evidence of a new earthquake fault in the Missouri Bootheel; geologist Dave Hoffman of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources discovered possible signs of a past earthquake at an auto salvage yard east of Bloomfield; he named the fault Holly Ridge because it is within a quarter mile of the forested, Holly Ridge state conservation area.
About midnight Sunday, Kim Baker looked out the window to make sure her little elves were safely tucked in their tree; the spotlight shining on their faces showed that they were fine, so Baker went to bed; when she awoke Monday, four of the elves had been stolen from the award-winning Christmas display on Perry Avenue; Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrest of those responsible, while Baker is offering a $200 reward for the safe return of the elves.
Southeast Hospital is returning to normal this weekend, as most participants in a baby boom go home for Christmas; a record 33 babies were in the nursery at one time this week; the obstetrics department became so crowded with new mothers that some were moved to an adjoining ward.
Two new business structures are under construction on Commercial Avenue in Cape Girardeau; one, a brick-faced structure 30 by 40 feet, is for Larry McKinney, who operates a domestic and industrial cleaning service; the other, for the Bluff City Beer and Produce Co., has been started and will be 50 by 60 feet; the business is now located at 512 S. Sprigg St.
Favored by good working conditions since the start of construction, the contractors on the two building projects at State College say it's possible each structure will be completed by Sept. 7, 1948, in time for the opening of the new term; work is being concentrated on the dormitory, where concrete is being poured on the third of five levels; even so, work on the student service building isn't being neglected, as plumbers are laying ground lines.
A 124-year-old state document, signed by Missouri's first governor, Alexander McNair, has been given to the State College library by Mac Hunter, 1603 Lacy St.; one of the oldest existing state documents, written in longhand on 12 1/2-by-8-inch paper, the document is a commission to Abraham Hunter, great-grandfather of Mac Hunter, as one of the justices of the County Court of Scott County.
JEFFERSON CITY -- In its budget for 1923 and 1924, made public yesterday by the State Commission, appropriations for the State University building program were almost entirely eliminated; Southeast Teachers College at Cape Girardeau had requested an appropriation of $454,384, but that has been cut to $398,984.
Cape Girardeau is affixing the final touches to a Christmas celebration that promises to be more far-reaching than any observance of the day in this section; Christmas comes on Monday, but widespread observance already has begun in many quarters; numerous social gatherings are scheduled for tonight; churches will host numerous pageants and Christmas programs tomorrow; and the poor of the community haven't been forgotten; more than 100 baskets will be delivered this evening to poor families, while a Christmas tree and Santa Claus will appear at the Salvation Army barracks Monday night, following the usual custom.
