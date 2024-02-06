Out of the past: Dec. 23

1997

A state geologist has found evidence of a new earthquake fault in the Missouri Bootheel; geologist Dave Hoffman of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources discovered possible signs of a past earthquake at an auto salvage yard east of Bloomfield; he named the fault Holly Ridge because it is within a quarter mile of the forested, Holly Ridge state conservation area.

About midnight Sunday, Kim Baker looked out the window to make sure her little elves were safely tucked in their tree; the spotlight shining on their faces showed that they were fine, so Baker went to bed; when she awoke Monday, four of the elves had been stolen from the award-winning Christmas display on Perry Avenue; Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrest of those responsible, while Baker is offering a $200 reward for the safe return of the elves.

1972

Southeast Hospital is returning to normal this weekend, as most participants in a baby boom go home for Christmas; a record 33 babies were in the nursery at one time this week; the obstetrics department became so crowded with new mothers that some were moved to an adjoining ward.

Two new business structures are under construction on Commercial Avenue in Cape Girardeau; one, a brick-faced structure 30 by 40 feet, is for Larry McKinney, who operates a domestic and industrial cleaning service; the other, for the Bluff City Beer and Produce Co., has been started and will be 50 by 60 feet; the business is now located at 512 S. Sprigg St.