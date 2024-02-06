Out of the past: Dec. 23

Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau School District want to help students and industry tap into new technology; the university plans to do it by building a technology center and the school district by constructing a new vocational-technical school; both facilities would house the kind of computerized, high-tech equipment that is an important cog in business and industry today; if funding is secured, both buildings could be constructed and opened by the spring of 1999.
Dino's Pizza, 1034 Broadway, which was founded in 1970 by Fotoula Demoupolos, has been leased to Robbie and Panos Andronikos; the restaurant, renamed Cafe Alexander, will continue with its special recipes of Dino's pizza, chicken and mojos; Demoupolos is retiring after 26 years in the restaurant business.
With many residents participating, about 1,000 more cans, boxes or packaged food items have been contributed to the Salvation Army's Christmas-winter relief program since The Missourian began a canned goods drive in its behalf Tuesday; when the collection was initiated, the Salvation Army was 9,000 short of the 12,000 donated by this date in previous years; today, it is still 8,000 cans short of the amount needed to amply carry out the project.
Robert C. Hines, assistant principal at Schultz School, becomes the first candidate to file for a county office next year's elections; Hines files an affidavit for the Democratic nomination to the office of county assessor at the August primary with County Clerk Rusby C. Crites at Jackson.
Swinging into the final hours of what admittedly has been the heaviest Christmas business in history, Cape Girardeau stores are prepared to take care of the last-minute shoppers; but they are warned: All buying must end at 5 p.m. tomorrow, as general stores will close at the regular time so their employees may spend Christmas Eve with their families; stores will remain open until 9 tonight to accommodate those unable to make their purchases during the day.
Back in his office after being absent a day last week when stricken with food poisoning, A.E. Oberbeck reports tax collections are unusually good at the branch county collector's office in Common Pleas Courthouse; a total of 2,203 persons have paid taxes there in addition to those who paid at Jackson.
A double celebration will be held in Cape Girardeau tomorrow, if plans work out; E.A. Hart announces the three new street cars have arrived and will be placed on the tracks before night; they should be in operation Saturday morning, in time to haul great crowds to the New Broadway Theater, which will open tomorrow evening with the showing of "The Sheik," starring Agnes Ayers and Rudolph Valentino.
Joseph Guile Lewis, one of Cape Girardeau County's oldest residents, dies at the home of his daughter in Cape Girardeau in the evening; Lewis was past 85 years old and was born and raised in this county, spending most of his life on a farm about nine miles southeast of Gordonville.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
