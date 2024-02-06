Out of the past: Dec. 23

1996

Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau School District want to help students and industry tap into new technology; the university plans to do it by building a technology center and the school district by constructing a new vocational-technical school; both facilities would house the kind of computerized, high-tech equipment that is an important cog in business and industry today; if funding is secured, both buildings could be constructed and opened by the spring of 1999.

Dino's Pizza, 1034 Broadway, which was founded in 1970 by Fotoula Demoupolos, has been leased to Robbie and Panos Andronikos; the restaurant, renamed Cafe Alexander, will continue with its special recipes of Dino's pizza, chicken and mojos; Demoupolos is retiring after 26 years in the restaurant business.

1971

With many residents participating, about 1,000 more cans, boxes or packaged food items have been contributed to the Salvation Army's Christmas-winter relief program since The Missourian began a canned goods drive in its behalf Tuesday; when the collection was initiated, the Salvation Army was 9,000 short of the 12,000 donated by this date in previous years; today, it is still 8,000 cans short of the amount needed to amply carry out the project.

Robert C. Hines, assistant principal at Schultz School, becomes the first candidate to file for a county office next year's elections; Hines files an affidavit for the Democratic nomination to the office of county assessor at the August primary with County Clerk Rusby C. Crites at Jackson.