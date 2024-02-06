Out of the past: Dec. 23

Salvation Army Capt. Elmer Trapp says he is optimistic that last-minute donations will allow the Tree of Lights Campaign to reach its $105,000 goal; the campaign is at $85,000.
THEBES, Ill. -- The Coast Guard says swift currents and high water on the Mississippi River at the Thebes railroad bridge may have contributed to a barge of the towboat Jack Bullard striking a bridge pier Saturday morning; one barge loaded with corn sank in 60 feet of water, about 1,000 feet downstream from the bridge; authorities say salvage operations to remove the sunken barge won't begin until the river drops back to normal levels.
The new political party boosting the presidential candidacy of former Alabama governor George C. Wallace has established a 10th District organization in Southeast Missouri and expects to move into county-level organization early next year; Floyd G. Kitchen of Kirkwood, Missouri, American Independent Party chairman, says the first of a series of county rallies in Missouri will probably be held in Stoddard County shortly after the first of the year.
While chances for a white Christmas are slim, it is almost certainly will be a cool one; as Girardeans rush to get their last-minute holiday chores completed, they find the thermometer hovering at 24 degrees.
Word of the death in action of their son, Vernon W. Patrick, 23, private first class in the Marine Corps, reached Mr. and Mrs. William Patrick of Cape Girardeau last night in a telegram from the commander of the corps; while the telegram gives no details, it is speculated Patrick was killed in the Pacific Theater.
A movement is underway by the Cape County Bar Association to endorse U.S. District Attorney H.C. Blanton of Sikeston, Missouri, and St. Louis for appointment as a Federal Court judge; an additional judge will be named to serve on a roving assignment, because of the heavy dockets of U.S. Courts in this state.
The war conditions will affect the Christmas season this year, as thoughts of those of the various churches who are now serving in the military will uppermost in the minds of many; at First Baptist Church in the morning, a service flag with 15 stars, representing those young men who are serving, is presented to the church.
At Centenary Methodist Church at the evening hour, a scroll bearing the names of 21 young men serving in the armed forces is unveiled by uniformed Boy Scouts and a service flag in their honor is hung.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
