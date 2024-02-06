Out of the past: Dec. 23

1992

Salvation Army Capt. Elmer Trapp says he is optimistic that last-minute donations will allow the Tree of Lights Campaign to reach its $105,000 goal; the campaign is at $85,000.

THEBES, Ill. -- The Coast Guard says swift currents and high water on the Mississippi River at the Thebes railroad bridge may have contributed to a barge of the towboat Jack Bullard striking a bridge pier Saturday morning; one barge loaded with corn sank in 60 feet of water, about 1,000 feet downstream from the bridge; authorities say salvage operations to remove the sunken barge won't begin until the river drops back to normal levels.

1967

The new political party boosting the presidential candidacy of former Alabama governor George C. Wallace has established a 10th District organization in Southeast Missouri and expects to move into county-level organization early next year; Floyd G. Kitchen of Kirkwood, Missouri, American Independent Party chairman, says the first of a series of county rallies in Missouri will probably be held in Stoddard County shortly after the first of the year.

While chances for a white Christmas are slim, it is almost certainly will be a cool one; as Girardeans rush to get their last-minute holiday chores completed, they find the thermometer hovering at 24 degrees.