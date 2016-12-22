All sections
December 22, 2016

Out of the past: Dec. 22

Hundreds of shoppers flock to Cape Girardeau retail stores, aware that the time to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts soon will run out; long check-out lines and packed parking lots make some weekend shoppers even more frantic than usual. Staff Sgt. ...

1991

Hundreds of shoppers flock to Cape Girardeau retail stores, aware that the time to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts soon will run out; long check-out lines and packed parking lots make some weekend shoppers even more frantic than usual.

Staff Sgt. Jimmy L. Gockel of England EFT, Louisiana, recently was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his performance during Operation Desert Storm; Gockel is the son of Gus and Gisila Gockel of Cape Girardeau and a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

1966

Two contractors, presently engaged in building two 12-story dormitories at State College, are the apparent low bidder in a joint venture to build two additional high-rise dorms at the college when bids are opened in the morning; McCarthy Brothers of Ladue, Missouri, and J.E. Hathman Construction Co. of Jefferson City submitted the low bid.

At least for now, the living Nativity scene on the east terraces of the Courthouse Park is complete; the newborn calf that was stolen Tuesday night was found yesterday in a small building on the Ralph Hirsch farm near Trail of Tears State Park; an anonymous telephone call disclosed the location of the young calf.

1941

With both parcels and greeting mail piling in over the weekend, the post office is about the busiest spot in town; with almost constant rain -- which made outside work unpleasant -- the crowds came in, and there were waiting lines all through the day at the office.

First prize of $20 in cash is awarded the limericks entered by Mary Clack of Cape Girardeau in The Missourian's Christmas Limerick Contest; second prize goes to Helen Fox and third to Mrs. Arthur Kempe, both of Cape Girardeau; the judges were "snowed under" with the number of contest entries, coming from cities as far away as Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Lexington, Kentucky.

1916

It is hoped Sen. R.B. Oliver will agree to travel to Washington to investigate the proposed armor plant the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is working to bring here.

A heavy snowstorm yesterday afternoon and night has demoralized traffic on the Frisco Railroad, every train coming into Cape Girardeau being from one to four hours late; the night trains barely were able to get through at all, and one of them, the fast train from St. Louis, had to leave one of the baggage and express cars behind.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
