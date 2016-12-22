Out of the past: Dec. 22

1991

Hundreds of shoppers flock to Cape Girardeau retail stores, aware that the time to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts soon will run out; long check-out lines and packed parking lots make some weekend shoppers even more frantic than usual.

Staff Sgt. Jimmy L. Gockel of England EFT, Louisiana, recently was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his performance during Operation Desert Storm; Gockel is the son of Gus and Gisila Gockel of Cape Girardeau and a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

1966

Two contractors, presently engaged in building two 12-story dormitories at State College, are the apparent low bidder in a joint venture to build two additional high-rise dorms at the college when bids are opened in the morning; McCarthy Brothers of Ladue, Missouri, and J.E. Hathman Construction Co. of Jefferson City submitted the low bid.

At least for now, the living Nativity scene on the east terraces of the Courthouse Park is complete; the newborn calf that was stolen Tuesday night was found yesterday in a small building on the Ralph Hirsch farm near Trail of Tears State Park; an anonymous telephone call disclosed the location of the young calf.