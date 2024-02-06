Out of the past: Dec. 21

1996

A live nativity presentation begins at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road, with two showings this evening and tomorrow night by the Youth Group and Men's Club; refreshments are served in the parish hall.

Cable provider TCI has dropped plans to remove Chicago super-station WGN from cable television systems in five states, but the move won't affect lineup changes slated for Cape Girardeau and Jackson systems; plans to drop WGN effective Jan. 1 remain in place; there is also no change in TCI's dispute with local broadcast station KFVS-12; the CBS affiliate wants compensation in exchange for allowing TCI to carry its signal, but TCI refuses to do so because KFVS provides its signal for free to viewers who don't have cable; if no agreement is reached by Jan. 1, TCI will drop KFVS.

1971

The urgent need of the Salvation Army for 9,000 more cans of food to complete its Christmas-winter relief program inspires The Southeast Missourian to begin a drive for the items; employees of the newspaper are the first to contribute; at the request of Capt. Eugene Harris, corps officer, The Missourian is serving as a collection center for all residents wishing to donate.

Effective Jan. 1, the Jackson Police Department will be cooperating with the county sheriff's office in a central dispatching system which, in effect, will give Jackson 3.2 additional police officers; to carry out the system, however, means closing the police station during the evening and early hours and on this issue, three of the eight city councilmen voted in opposition to the plan; under the plan, police will be dispatched from the sheriff's office with the police department open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.