Out of the past: Dec. 20

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A $2.5 billion shortfall in the highway department's 15-year road and bridge program has Rep. Larry Thomason, D-Kennett, infuriated; two years ago, highway officials used the road and bridge projects as enticement for legislators to enact a 6-cent gas tax increase without a public vote; but an audit, released by the oversight division of the Joint Committee on Legislative Research, finds highway officials promised projects that would cost $12.711 billion, but the projected revenue through the year 2007 is $10.257 billion, meaning some promised projects won't happen.
After counseling Cape Girardeau police officers following policeman Danny Niswonger's motorcycle accident, police Chaplain David Dissen has launched a campaign to raise money to buy protective leather coats and pants for motorcycle officers,
Dr. Forrest H. Rose, who joined the State College faculty 39 years ago, became the first head of the speech department and served the past 24 years as dean of the college, dies in the morning at a local hospital; he would have been 70 years old Dec. 23; this would have been Rose's last year as an active faculty member; he was scheduled to retire July 1.
Students at Cape Girardeau Central High School recently set an all-time record high in the annual Salvation Army canned food drive, with a total of 12,420 cans collected; the previous record for the school was 7,000 cans; the food will be used in the annual Tree of Lights Christmas basket campaign.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Oscar Bukstein, owner of Chaffee Mfg. Co., announces his firm has signed a contract with the government for the manufacture of 30,000 pairs of Army trousers; the work will begin Jan. 1 and is to be completed by April 1.
Improvements at the Broadway School building, 937 Broadway, where the Division 3 office and warehouse of the War Emergency Pipe Line Corp. are located, are virtually completed; a main door and a loading platform have been installed at the south side of the structure, and the interior of the main floor has been decorated and fitted out.
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Isom Like, 101, who spent his early life on a farm on Castor River near Leora, Missouri, and who left Stoddard County in the 1840s for Texas, returned to his old home this week; it is the first time he has been back except for a short visit just after the close of the Civil War; Like was born May 9, 1818, at Whitewater in Cape Girardeau County.
Chief of police W.S. Segraves is on the track of a sneak thief who cut down one of the beautiful evergreens in the parkway on Washington Avenue and carried it off, possibly for use as a Christmas tree.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
