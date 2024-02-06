Out of the past: Dec. 2

1998

A Cape Girardeau man, who gained national attention after allegedly taking a taxi to the scene of one of his crimes, is being sought by law enforcement officials after he failed to show up for his trial in a Cape Girardeau County court yesterday; the 35-year-old man was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in Circuit Court on five counts of robbery, burglary and stealing, but when the scheduled time for jury selection arrived, he was nowhere to be found.

Two three-judge panels from Missouri's Eastern District Court of Appeals heard cases yesterday morning at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; the St. Louis-based court hears appeals from that city and 25 counties; members of the court hear cases in Cape Girardeau every spring and fall; throughout the year, three-judge panels also hold court in other counties in their jurisdiction.

1973

Borden, Inc., presently at 2204 Kingsway, has begun preparation of a three-acre site on Nash Road east for a distribution center for ice cream, the facility to serve a six-state area; the tract was purchased from Gene Rhodes and is just west of the Midwest Diesel Service facility; the center will provide cold storage for between 75,000 and 80,000 gallons of ice cream, as compared to the present facility's 30,000 gallons.

The Cape Girardeau Lutheran Mission, meeting at 421a Broadway, has been accorded mission status in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod; the General Mission Board of the synod has agreed to assist the local congregation with financial support for a pastor and to provide low-interest loans for its church extension fund so the congregation can purchase land and erect a suitable church building and parsonage.