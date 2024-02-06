Out of the past: Dec. 19

Cape Girardeau Jaycee Santas delivered toys and other gifts to more than 800 children last night through the annual Toybox program; Toybox had a good year; thanks to the generosity of donors, enough gifts were received to assure that every child got at least one.
The builder of the new Mississippi River bridge is pulling out of the project with the blessing of the Missouri Department of Transportation; both parties agree to terminate the $50.8 million contract because of bedrock problems under a pier being built in the river; the termination follows discussions between the contractor -- Flatiron Structures Co. of Longmont, Colorado -- and MoDOT officials over how to correct the problem.
Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Court Administrator Robert E. Burdine resigns to become associate director of the newly formed Illinois Probation Service Council; his resignation, tendered this morning to Circuit Judge-elect Stanley A. Grimm, is effective Feb. 1; Grimm appoints Chief Juvenile Officer Ronald L. Gray to fill the vacancy.
The Cape Girardeau County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Disaster Committee has recommended the county be declared a disaster area because of the adverse harvesting conditions encountered by farmers this fall, resulting in crop losses of more than $3 million.
In a move to eliminate crowded conditions in three of Cape Girardeau's elementary schools, superintendent Louis J. Schultz announces that beginning next semester the 9-B grade will be transferred to Central High School, concentrating all four high school grades there; the transfer will involve 55 pupils and will allow them a choice of electives, where before their subjects have been standardized in the first half of their initial year of high school.
Apparently losing his footing as he is working with a switch crew in the Wabash Railroad yards St. Louis, Edward Swan Jr. of Cape Girardeau is killed at 2 a.m. when he falls between an engine and following freight cars; Swan, 27, had been employed by the railroad since his release from the Navy last March.
The water supply of Cape Girardeau has again been seriously menaced by a rapidly falling river; when the cold spell came Saturday, the river fell so rapidly that the water left the intake and the pumps stood still; all that night, manager E.A. Hart and his workers struggled to put in an emergency pipe, and it wasn't until today the relief came; three years ago, a new intake was extended further into the river so there would be no danger from low water; but since then the dykes across the river have washed away, and the water has taken a new course, leaving a deep layer of mud over the intake.
Tommy Ryan, 72, former lightweight pugilistic champion of the world and never defeated, speaks at the Rotary Club luncheon; he advises the Rotarians: "Live clean, act clean, and you will set an example that will make a fine man of your son."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.