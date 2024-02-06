Out of the past: Dec. 19

1997

Cape Girardeau Jaycee Santas delivered toys and other gifts to more than 800 children last night through the annual Toybox program; Toybox had a good year; thanks to the generosity of donors, enough gifts were received to assure that every child got at least one.

The builder of the new Mississippi River bridge is pulling out of the project with the blessing of the Missouri Department of Transportation; both parties agree to terminate the $50.8 million contract because of bedrock problems under a pier being built in the river; the termination follows discussions between the contractor -- Flatiron Structures Co. of Longmont, Colorado -- and MoDOT officials over how to correct the problem.

1972

Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Court Administrator Robert E. Burdine resigns to become associate director of the newly formed Illinois Probation Service Council; his resignation, tendered this morning to Circuit Judge-elect Stanley A. Grimm, is effective Feb. 1; Grimm appoints Chief Juvenile Officer Ronald L. Gray to fill the vacancy.

The Cape Girardeau County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Disaster Committee has recommended the county be declared a disaster area because of the adverse harvesting conditions encountered by farmers this fall, resulting in crop losses of more than $3 million.