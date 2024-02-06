All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 19, 2017

Out of the past: Dec. 19

After losing his re-election bid in the August Republican primary, Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Leonard Sander is trying to tie up the loose ends of his eight terms on the commission; as commissioner from the 1st District, Sander was responsible for overseeing the county highway department and road and bridge program...

1992

After losing his re-election bid in the August Republican primary, Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Leonard Sander is trying to tie up the loose ends of his eight terms on the commission; as commissioner from the 1st District, Sander was responsible for overseeing the county highway department and road and bridge program.

The Cape Girardeau City Council is being asked to give voters an opportunity to decide whether riverboat gambling should be allowed in the city; in a letter last week to city manager J. Ronald Fischer, the president of the Downtown Redevelopment Corp., Charles L. Hutson, noted he has received several inquiries about docking a boat on the Cape Girardeau riverfront and requested an election be called as soon as possible.

1967

City Sanitation Inc., the licensed firm for refuse disposal in Cape Girardeau, is asking the city council for a 50-cent monthly increase in pickup rates.

Cape Girardeau's bridge over the Mississippi River, maintained jointly by the Missouri and Illinois highway departments, last was inspected in October or November; in light of the Ohio bridge tragedy last week, three members of Congress have asked state inspection of privately- or municipally-owned bridges, and some are calling for federal standards for bridges.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Hopper of Fornfelt received a telegram from the adjutant general in Washington, D.C., yesterday informing them their son, Pvt. Link P. Hopper, 22, was killed in action in the Southwest Pacific area about Dec. 2.

Lt. Robert A. Cox, who has been stationed at Janesville, Wisconsin, arrived in Cape Girardeau last night and today assumes his duties as public-relations officer at the Cape Institute of Aeronautics, the new Army airfield; he previously served with an Army Air Force glider training detachment and at the combat crew school at Hendrix Field, Sebring, Florida.

1917

Major J.F. Brooks, surveyor, engineer, landscape expert and man with many years' experience in work of such nature, has been appointed a member of the Cape Girardeau Park Commission; he will fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Mrs. Ralph H. Schultz, who has moved from the city.

Jacob Stehr, uncle of Harrig merchant C.W. Stehr and one of the oldest and best known residents in Cape Girardeau, is bedfast at his home on North Ellis Street suffering from a fractured hip, which he sustained Monday in a fall on the ice and snow; Stehr is nearly 80 years old.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy