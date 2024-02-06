Out of the past: Dec. 18

State Sen. Peter Kinder may run for state auditor next year; the Cape Girardeau Republican says he has been considering running for auditor since incumbent Margaret Kelly announced in mid-September she won't seek re-election; Kelly has served as state auditor since being appointed by then-Gov. Christopher "Kit" Bond to the post in 1984; she won elections in 1986, 1990 and 1994.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department supporters crowd the County Commission chambers to lobby for more pay for law enforcement; about 35 people, including most of the top-ranking officers of the department, attend the annual county budget hearing; the $8.38 million 1998 county budget is adopted as presented by Auditor Weldon Macke, but a revision is due in January to account for actual 1997 receipts; at that time a change would be possible in the sheriff's budget.
When the 1973 St. Louis football Cardinals open summer drills, it could be at Cape Girardeau or Rolla, Missouri; while the Big Red is pleased with the facilities at Lake Forest, Illinois, that site is about 25 miles north of Chicago; two of the sites under consideration for training camp are Southeast Missouri State University here and the University of Missouri-Rolla.
City Councilmen Paul W. Stehr and Oliver A. Hope comment on the feasibility of using part of Cape Girardeau's federal revenue-sharing money for possible mandatory improvements at Municipal Airport; a new program of the Federal Aviation Administration has set new requirements for firefighting-rescue equipment and personnel among standards for certification of airports serving some commercial carriers; as yet, the council hasn't officially discussed how it will spend the federal funds.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- New feeder airline routes and additional stops for trunk airlines are approved by the Civil Aeronautics Board; Parks Airport Transport, Inc., is given a three-year certificate to operate a feeder service between St. Louis and East St. Louis, Illinois, and between Kansas City, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma; the routes include service to the Missouri towns of Hannibal, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Springfield and Joplin, as well as Topeka, Emporia, Chanute and Coffeyville, Kansas.
An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held last night in the Little Theater of State College, presided over by Raymond Vogel as chairman; receiving Eagle badges were Joe Tygett, son of Dr. and Mrs. Glenn J. Tygett; Robert Rasche, son of Dr. and Mrs. A.J. Rasche, and Stephen Strom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer A. Strom.
Ice made its first appearance on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau early yesterday morning; today, ice is floating in large cakes on this side of the river; because of the ice and the low river stage -- 4.5 feet here -- the ferryboat Gladys, the Deimund sand boat and Clifton's motor boat are tied up behind the dikes on the Illinois side of the river.
Arthur A. Vogel has joined Bauer Bakery of Cape Girardeau; he has purchased an interest in the company, which will be conducted in a partnership by Chris and Fred Bauer and the new member of the firm.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
