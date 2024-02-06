Out of the past: Dec. 18

1997

State Sen. Peter Kinder may run for state auditor next year; the Cape Girardeau Republican says he has been considering running for auditor since incumbent Margaret Kelly announced in mid-September she won't seek re-election; Kelly has served as state auditor since being appointed by then-Gov. Christopher "Kit" Bond to the post in 1984; she won elections in 1986, 1990 and 1994.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department supporters crowd the County Commission chambers to lobby for more pay for law enforcement; about 35 people, including most of the top-ranking officers of the department, attend the annual county budget hearing; the $8.38 million 1998 county budget is adopted as presented by Auditor Weldon Macke, but a revision is due in January to account for actual 1997 receipts; at that time a change would be possible in the sheriff's budget.

1972

When the 1973 St. Louis football Cardinals open summer drills, it could be at Cape Girardeau or Rolla, Missouri; while the Big Red is pleased with the facilities at Lake Forest, Illinois, that site is about 25 miles north of Chicago; two of the sites under consideration for training camp are Southeast Missouri State University here and the University of Missouri-Rolla.

City Councilmen Paul W. Stehr and Oliver A. Hope comment on the feasibility of using part of Cape Girardeau's federal revenue-sharing money for possible mandatory improvements at Municipal Airport; a new program of the Federal Aviation Administration has set new requirements for firefighting-rescue equipment and personnel among standards for certification of airports serving some commercial carriers; as yet, the council hasn't officially discussed how it will spend the federal funds.