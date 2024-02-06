Out of the past: Dec. 18

Two weeks ago, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to submit to voters a dozen proposed changes to the city charter; but City Manager Michael Miller wants the council to remove two of the amendments slated to be on the April 2 ballot; one amendment would prohibit the city from regulating trades; the other amendment would add cable television to the list of utility franchise agreements that require voter approval.
SEMO Port Railroad has moved its first carload of materials in conjunction with the Southern Pacific Railroad, aka Cotton Belt; the boxcar was loaded with 70 tons of specialty chemical powder in 2,500-pound bags, moving them from QC Corporation on Nash Road en route to a customer in California.
The public remains in the dark on the county's intentions for an improved jail and/or juvenile facility following a closed-door meeting of the County Court yesterday; no reason for discussing the matter in executive session has been given by the court; while President Judge Clarence W. Suedekum said nothing definite was decided, the result of the meeting is the court will tour the present juvenile detention facilities in Cape Girardeau and Juvenile Court officials will look into possibilities of improved facilities rather than an entire new building.
Acquisition of First National Bank by First Union Inc. of St. Louis, a multi-bank holding company, is announced by Richard L. Swaim, president of the Cape Girardeau institution; the sale is subject to Federal Revenue Board approval.
A heavy snow roars in from the Texas Panhandle, blanketing Southeast Missouri; with the snow expected to continue tonight and tomorrow, the district may get the heaviest coating in three decades; the fall up to noon is 4 1/2 inches, says Prof. H.R. Bolen, weather observer at State College.
The search for two youthful individuals, dressed as soldiers, continues in the north end of Cape Girardeau County, the pair having escaped Monday after being found in a vacant house west of Friedheim; the house in which the two had evidently made themselves at home several days is owned by Tom Statler of Cape Girardeau, who found the youths at the house when he went to the farm yesterday to hunt.
Johanna Brinkopf, a resident of Cape Girardeau more than 71 years, dies at her home at 320 N. Middle St.; she was born Oct. 23, 1835, in Germany and came to this country with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Laue, the former a cabinet maker, in 1849; she was married to Fred Brinkopf, a stone mason, and to the union were born three sons, Louis, Edward and Robert.
The city clerk's office is a busy place these days, as taxpayers are paying their obligations before a penalty goes on; the scarcity of money this fall has made it unusually inconvenient to pay taxes, but now they can't be avoided.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
