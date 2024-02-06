Out of the past: Dec. 18

1995

Two weeks ago, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to submit to voters a dozen proposed changes to the city charter; but City Manager Michael Miller wants the council to remove two of the amendments slated to be on the April 2 ballot; one amendment would prohibit the city from regulating trades; the other amendment would add cable television to the list of utility franchise agreements that require voter approval.

SEMO Port Railroad has moved its first carload of materials in conjunction with the Southern Pacific Railroad, aka Cotton Belt; the boxcar was loaded with 70 tons of specialty chemical powder in 2,500-pound bags, moving them from QC Corporation on Nash Road en route to a customer in California.

1970

The public remains in the dark on the county's intentions for an improved jail and/or juvenile facility following a closed-door meeting of the County Court yesterday; no reason for discussing the matter in executive session has been given by the court; while President Judge Clarence W. Suedekum said nothing definite was decided, the result of the meeting is the court will tour the present juvenile detention facilities in Cape Girardeau and Juvenile Court officials will look into possibilities of improved facilities rather than an entire new building.

Acquisition of First National Bank by First Union Inc. of St. Louis, a multi-bank holding company, is announced by Richard L. Swaim, president of the Cape Girardeau institution; the sale is subject to Federal Revenue Board approval.